Wales Women have named their 36-player squad for their upcoming autumn internationals fixtures against Japan, South Africa and Canada.

Geraint Lewis and Ioan Cunningham are jointly leading the side while the WRU search for a permanent head coach.

Six uncapped players are included in the squad, which will be captained by Siwan Lillicrap. The uncapped players include Wasps fly-half Florence Williams, who was part of their Women’s Six Nations squad but didn’t win a cap.

Forwards coach Geraint Lewis said: “We feel we have a good mix of new and experienced players which will provide competition within the squad which is always healthy in international sport in order to improve performances and results.



“Many Welsh players have been performing well for their Allianz Premier 15s clubs and it’s also been good to see women’s club rugby return following 18 months of stoppages in Wales. Club performances and a productive senior Talent ID Day have provided the opportunity for players to force their way into this squad for the forthcoming campaign, which will test them at a higher level.”

Defence and scrum coach Ioan Cunningham added: “We are looking forward to these home Internationals and testing ourselves against three teams who will test the group in different ways, with a variety of styles and structures. That is just what is required a year out from Rugby World Cup.”

Wales Women Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Backs

(Club/Position)

Keira Bevan (Bristol Bears/Scrum-half)

Leanne Burnell (Pontyclun Falcons/Scrum-half)

Hannah Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre)

Jasmine Joyce (Bristol Bears/Wing)

Jess Kavanagh (RGC/Wing)

Courtney Keight (Bristol Bears/Wing)

Kerin Lake (Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre)

Caitlin Lewis (Scarlets/Wing)

Ffion Lewis (Exeter Chiefs/Scrum-half)

Jade Mullen (Harlequins/Wing or full-back)

Lisa Neumann (Sale Sharks/Wing)

Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears/Fly-half)

Niamh Terry (Exeter Chiefs/Fly-half)

Flo Williams (Wasps FC/Fly-half)

Megan Webb (Pontyclun/Centre)

Robyn Wilkins (Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre, fly-half or full-back)

Forwards

Alisha Butchers (Bristol Bears/Back-row)

Alex Callender (Worcester Warriors/Back-row)

Bethan Dainton (Harlequins/Back-row)

Kat Evans (Saracens/Hooker)

Cerys Hale (Gloucester-Hartpury/Prop)

Cara Hope (Gloucester-Hartpury/Prop)

Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury/Second row)

Abbie Fleming (Exeter Chiefs/Lock)

Georgia Evans (Saracens/Second row)

Natalia John (Bristol Bears/Second row)

Madi Johns (Porth Harlequins/Prop)

Manon Johnes (Bristol Bears/Back row)

Molly Kelly (Sale Sharks/Hooker)

Bethan Lewis (Gloucester-Hartpury/Back row)

Siwan Lillicrap (Bristol Bears/No 8)

Robyn Lock (Gloucester-Hartpury/Hooker)

Liliana Podpadec (Llandaff North/Forward)

Gwenllian Pyrs (Sale Sharks/Prop)

Donna Rose (Saracens/Prop)

Caryl Thomas (Worcester Warriors/Prop)

Wales Women Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sun 7 Nov, Wales v Japan (5pm, Cardiff Arms Park)

Sat 13 Nov, Wales v South Africa (12.15pm, Cardiff Arms Park)

Sun 21 Nov, Wales v Canada (5pm, Cardiff Arms Park)

