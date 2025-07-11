Wallabies legend set for fairytale Lions rematch 12 years on after dramatic recall – Australia squad for Lions named

Fly-half James O'Connor has been handed an international lifeline

James O’Connor is set to join a rare band of players to have faced the British & Irish Lions twice after he was handed a sensational recall to the Wallabies set-up.

Fly-half O’Connor, 35, has not played for Australia in three years but after crossing the Tasman, he was part of the Crusaders side that claimed the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific title and will join Leicester Tigers ahead of the new Prem season.

Read more: When will Owen Farrell next play for the Lions? Andy Farrell’s team to face AUNZ XV revealed

Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt has been forced to replace first-choice fly-half Noah Lolesio after the Brumbies ten had neck surgery following the win over Fiji last Sunday.

O’Connor started all three Tests at fly-half in the 2013 Lions series, which finished 2-1 to the Lions, and now is in the frame to do battle with the tourists once again.

He is not the only member of the team from 12 years ago to be going again with veteran prop James Slipper also backing up. Aussie flanker George Smith played in 2001 and 2013 while the Lions have twice succumbed to the boot of Morne Steyn in 2009 and 2021.

However, there is no guarantee he will make the matchday 23 for the Tests with Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh also options at ten but Kiwi Schmidt is glad to have his experience within the group.

He said: “Obviously, I had a few conversations with James during the year and he had a good Super season for the Crusaders.

“He stayed close. He stayed connected the whole way through, and his experience was something that helped Tom Lynagh last year with the Reds.

“So that experience can potentially help the players again, particularly our young tens, as they continue to progress as well.”

Lynagh could make history himself as part of the first father-son duo to have faced the Lions after his World Cup-winning dad Michael helped the Wallabies to a 2-1 series win in 1989.

Full Australia squad to face Lions

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell. Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs

Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen , Andrew Kellaway, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.