When will Owen Farrell play for the British & Irish Lions next? Lions team v AUNZ XV revealed

Owen Farrell is now a four-time tourist but when will he play for the British & Irish Lions on this tour?

With only one final warm-up game until the first test, the question a lot of people are asking is when will Owen Farrell play for the British & Irish Lions next?

Farrell arrived in Australia last week having been called up by father and head coach Andy Farrell as replacement to the injured Elliot Daly but has yet to feature in a matchday 23.

The 33-year-old will get his first chance to wear the red shirt this Saturday after being named among the replacements for the Lions against the AUNZ Invitational XV.

Who is playing for the Lions this weekend?

Farrell is on the bench with fellow Englishmen Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell.

Tadhg Beirne will captain the side again in the absence of Maro Itoje. Jac Morgan is given a chance to claim his test spot at openside flanker. Henry Pollock starts at six while Ben Earl is at eight.

Scottish pairing Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones start at centre in their continued battle with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose for a test start.

England and Northampton Saints fly-half Fin Smith starts at 10 with Ben White getting his first start at nine.

If Farrell comes off the bench, it will be his first game since the beginning of May.

Playing for Racing 92 in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Lyon, he was forced off with concussion.

Farrell’s last test match was for England in 2023 when they beat Argentina in the World Cup third-place play-off.

Lions team v AUNZ XV

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #881

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #867

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #878

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #863

11. Duhan van Der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/ England) #862

9. Ben White (Toulon/ Scotland) #883

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/ Scotland) #868

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/ England) #851

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877

4. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #880

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/ Ireland) #838 (c)

6. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/ England) #865

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/ Wales) #861

8. Ben Earl (Saracens/ England) #857

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864 17. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #856 19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869 20. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #874 21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/ England) #860 22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855 23. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780

