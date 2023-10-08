Watch Argentina shock Japan with outrageous Matteo Carreras try

The Newcastle flyer applied the finishing touch to a flowing team move in Nantes

For a game that had so much on the line you could have been forgiven for expecting a cagey battle, neither Argentina or Japan willing to budge an inch as they scrap it out for a quarter-final showdown with Wales. Instead, the Nantes crowd were treated to some of the best scores this tournament has seen and the Matteo Carreras try was right up there.

After Santiago Chocobares and Amato Fakatava exchanged early scores, the tie was finely poised at 7-7 at Stade de la Beaujoire when Rikiya Matsuda sat back in the pocket and attempted a drop-goal.

However, the Japanese fly-half was charged down and the ball broke to Kotaro Matsushima, one of the stars of the Brave Blossoms’ home World Cup four years ago, he carried the ball forward before opting for an up-and-under kick.

The ball hung in the sunny sky before Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia leapt like a salmon to claim it cleanly in mid-air before embarking on his own break down field.

With scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou supporting like all good No 9s should, Mallia passed him the ball and the Dragons man arced his way deep into Japanese territory before heading towards the left wing where he passed onto Carreras who stormed in to score, showing the despairing Japanese defence, coached by former England man and incoming Red Roses head coach John Mitchell, a clean pair of heels.

Not to be outdone, a terrific dummy from Japan wing Siosaia Fifita allowed him to set up his scrum-half Naoto Saito for an equally exhilirating try just minutes later as Argentina went into the break just one point in front, 15-14 ahead.

