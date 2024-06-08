Watch Beno Obano red card shock Bath early in Premiership final

The England prop saw red for a high shot on Juarno Augusto in the 22nd minute at Twickenham

Bath prop Beno Obano was sent off in just the 22nd minute of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final for a dangerous high tackle on Northampton No 8 Juarno Augustus.

Obano was given his marching orders by Christophe Ridley after a TMO check with the England international departing the game with the scores locked at 3-3.

Watch Beno Obano red card

Obano is the first man to be sent off in the Premiership final since former Northampton captain Dylan Hartley, who was in the sell-out crowd at Twickenham on Saturday, was infamously dismissed by Wayne Barnes for allegedly calling him a “f***ing cheat” back in 2013.

Bath fans might have argued that Augustus’s height was slightly dropping but that was not considered mitigation for a full-blooded tackle which looked to have made contact with his opponent’s chin.

One Saints fan on X wrote: I know the game’s not over yet but whatever happens I hope the @BathRugby players and fans show their support to Beno Obano. No one gets sent off on purpose and he looks devastated 🥲 I’m a @SaintsRugby fan by the way #PremFinal”

Johan van Graan was forced to sacrifice No 8 Alfie Barbeary to allow replacement loosehead Juan Schoeman onto the field.

Saints immediately made their numerical advantage count as George Furbank raced through the Bath defence before executing a two-on-one to put Tommy Freeman over.

Things got even bitter when the league’s top-scorer Ollie Sleightholme raced onto his own grubber kick to score a delightful try in the corner. Fin Smith’s failure to convert put Phil Dowson’s men into a 15-3 lead.

However, Bath immediately responded with Thomas du Toit’s try. And when Finn Russell slotted the touchline conversion they were suddenly back within five despite the loss of a man and conceding two tries in quick succession.

