The Saracens fly-half was at his best against the Chiefs

Watch: Bonkers Owen Farrell pass against Exeter Chiefs

Sarries have never beaten Exeter Chiefs by such a margin, triumphing 35-3 on Saturday. And right at the heart of it all was fly-half Owen Farrell.

The 31-year-old playmaker won player-of-the-match for his display of control, but there were also two stand-out assists. The first was a grubber through for Sean Maitland (off his weaker foot no less). The second, as you’ll see below, was an audacious, out-the-back-door flip that arced its way to Lewington out wide.

It was a hell of a moment.

Saracens head coach Joe Shaw said after the game: “When you look at the whole of this season and you see some of the performances we have put in and the tries we have scored, the person who has been at the centre of that is Owen. He has been right at the front of showing off his skillset. His kicks into space put them under pressure and he backed it up with how physical he was in defence. I thought he was superb.

“If you know anything about rugby you realise what an unbelievable, special talent we have had for this generation. He has just turned 31, he has got 100 caps, been on three British (& Irish) Lions tours, won everything domestically and captained his country. He is absolutely fantastic.

“Owen has got that in his skillset, he would have known (Lewington) was out there and when you practice and practice… people think it is luck but it is not.”

With the first Six Nations with Steve Borthwick as England head coach coming up, it will be interesting to see where Farrell fits into the boss’s plans.

What did you make of the Owen Farrell pass? Let us know on email, at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or via our social media channels.

