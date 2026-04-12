Sunday will be the end of the Champions Cup road for one of the best sides in Europe

Watch Bordeaux Bègles v Toulouse free on France TV (France) in a blockbuster Champions Cup encounter that would have made a worthy final.

In one corner are Bordeaux, the reigning European champions, and home to the prolific Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Their opponents, Toulouse, won last season’s Top 14, have lifted more Champions Cups than any side in history, and can call on the supreme talents of Antoine Dupont.

While Bordeaux won the sides’ recent Top 14 fixture – and have home advantage – both teams have the talent to progress to the last four. They’re unquestionably two of the best sides on the continent, but only one can make it through to the semi-finals – a knockout clash if ever there was one.

This guide explains how to tune into Sunday’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world – including information on how fans in France can watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams for free.

If you’re travelling outside your home country, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams wherever you are in the world.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Is there a free streaming option for Bordeaux v Toulouse?

Unsurprisingly, this all-French clash is one of two matches available for free this weekend on the France TV streaming service and the France 2 terrestrial channel. The game kicks off at 4.00pm CET on Sunday afternoon.

If you’re signed up to subscription service BeIN Sports, you can also watch a Bordeaux Bègles v Toulouse live stream there.

But don’t worry if you’re abroad this weekend. You can still watch your usual streaming services as if you were sitting in the comfort of your armchair with a bit of help from a good VPN. Read on to find out more…

Watch Bordeaux v Toulouse from anywhere

Away from home? That doesn’t have to stop you from tuning into your usual Bordeaux v Toulouse live stream. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to watch this weekend’s Champions Cup action as if you were in your own sitting room. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar Save up to 76% on NordVPN!

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View Deal Stream Bordeaux v Toulouse in the UK Viewers in the UK will need to tune into Premier Sports to watch Bordeaux v Toulouse. The provider is also the UK home of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One. Coverage starts on Premier Sports 1 at 2.45pm BST on Sunday afternoon, while the game itself kicks off at 3.00pm. A standalone subscription to Premier Sports (the app is available across various devices, including iOS, Android and smart TVs) costs £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year (equivalent to £10.83 per month) if you pay up front. The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms, for the same prices. Overseas on Sunday? You can still watch the match as you would back home with the help of a VPN. Find out more below. Recommended videos for you

Other Bordeaux v Toulouse viewing options

United States: As has been the case for every game of the competition, FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans who want to watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams when the match kicks off at 10.00am EDT / 7.00am PDT on Sunday morning. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $39.99, while annual deals are available for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month).

As has been the case for every game of the competition, FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans who want to watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams when the match kicks off at 10.00am EDT / 7.00am PDT on Sunday morning. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $39.99, while annual deals are available for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month). South Africa: Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Bordeaux v Toulouse in South Africa. Kick-off is 4.00pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Bordeaux v Toulouse in South Africa. Kick-off is 4.00pm SAST on Sunday afternoon. Ireland: Head to Premier Sports to watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but remember that prices vary by provider.

Head to Premier Sports to watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but remember that prices vary by provider. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV has the rights to the Bordeaux v Toulouse live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

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Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

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