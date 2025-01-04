Watch Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury: Live streams for Ilona Maher debut

US sensation Ilona Maher makes her first appearance in Premiership Women's Rugby – here's how to watch Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury online, on TV, and from anywhere

Watch Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday January 5 to see US sensation Ilona Maher make her debut in English rugby, with all the information here on live streams, TV channels, and how to watch from anywhere.

Maher, the 28-year-old Rugby Sevens and social media star, has hopped over the pond to take part in 15s rugby in the build-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and her transfer to Bristol Bears has caused quite the stir. Not only has Bristol Bears vs Glouccester-Hartpury been moved from the Bears’ usual home to the 27,000-seater Ashton Gate stadium due to the demand for tickets, it has also shaken up the TV schedules.

Originally, this was not a televised fixture in this first round of games of 2025, but that has suddenly changed and the game is now being shown around the world.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Key information

– Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

– Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury kick-off time: 12.45pm GMT / 7.45am ET

– Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury streams: RugbyPass TV (free, geo-restricted) | Discovery+ (UK) | The Rugby Network (US)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury free live stream

There is a Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury free live stream for Ilona Maher’s Premiership Women’s Rugby debut, thanks to RugbyPass TV.

RugbyPass TV is a streaming platform owned by World Rugby, which shows select games and events for free.

Coverage is, however, geo-restricted, so will only work in certain countries. In this case, the UK, USA, Canada, and Ireland are all blocked from the broadcast.

Watch Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury from anywhere

Away from home right now? Don’t worry, you can still watch your usual stream from abroad, thanks to a nifty and cheap piece of software called a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – can alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in another country, bypassing geo-restrictions and unlocking the streaming services you subscribe to back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to watch your usual rugby streams from anywhere, and the added benefit is that VPNs are brilliant for your internet security as well.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar know a thing or two about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider out there. Handily, it’s available at a huge discount right now.

Watch Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury in the UK

TNT Sports and Discovery+ will broadcast Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury in the UK, moving their fixtures around to capture the debut of Ilona Maher.

Trailfinders vs Harlequins was originally slated for the broadcast slot in round 12 of the Premiership Women’s Rugby, but that has all changed, with Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury moved into the Sunday 12.45pm slot.

TNT Sports is the TV channel that comes with various pay-TV packages (prices vary by provider) and the game will go out on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 12.30pm. Discovery+ is the streaming platform that’s home to TNT Sports’ coverage, you’ll need the premium plan at £30.99 per month, though that does also get you all games from the men’s Premiership.

Watch Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury in the US

Fans in the US will understandably keen to catch a glimpse of their national star in her debut across the Atlantic, and they can do so via The Rugby Network.

Bristol Bears vs Gloucester-Hartpury has been added to the Rugby Network’s schedule for January 5. Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month, or at a handy discount for an annual pass at $59.99 for the year.

