Watch: Fiji singing wows locals at World Cup welcome

Every team at the Rugby World Cup will experience a ‘welcome ceremony’ near their team base. But while the people of Tours witnessed a Viking Clap at the Irish, ceremony, folk at the Jardin du Bois Fleuri, in Lormont near Bordeaux, were treated to the fine sight (and sound) of Fiji singing.

Check out the team harmonising, here.

Fiji are based in Bordeaux for their time at the Rugby World Cup, and they look set to become big hits amongst the citizens there.

Fiji at the Rugby World Cup

It was a stellar end to the warm-up matches as Fiji beat England for the first time in their history.

Now they head into the tournament proper, with a fine chance of coming out of their RWC Pool.

Their first match is in Bordeaux, on Sunday 10 September as they face Wales. Then it’s the Walabies in Saint-Étienne a week later, and then Georgia in Bordeaux again, on Saturday 30 September.

The Flying Fijians round out their pool stage with a match against Portugal on Sunday 8 october, at the Stadium de Toulouse which is of course in Toulouse.

Can they get out of their group and make it to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007? The good omen is that World Cup was also in France, and they finished in second, above Wales, having defeated them 38-34 in Nantes.

Pull off something similar and it will be the whole of Fiji singing, not just the fine squad of players.

Let us know what you make of Fiji’s chances to progress from the pool at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on social media.

