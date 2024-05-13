Watch Gloucester miss easy penalty at 80-0 down in humiliating Northampton defeat

Gloucester recorded their worst Premiership defeat to Northampton

Gloucester recorded their biggest defeat in the Premiership after losing 90-0 to Northampton Saints.

Some fans have called for the team to be fined for fielding a weaker team. It has been argued the club rested some players for their upcoming Challenge Cup final.

Gloucester did have opportunities to score in the game against Northampton. At 80-0 down and 68 minutes on the clock Gloucester won a penalty. The players reportedly wanted to kick to the corner but coaches sent the tee on and Gloucester pointed to the sticks. Charlie Atkinson stepped up to a fairly easy kick but missed. The camera cut to Gloucester fans who put their hands on their heads in disbelief.

The decision to kick to posts while losing by 80 points has faced criticism. Former Wales international Jonathan Davies wrote on X: “Is this for real!!!? 80 -0 and take a penalty at goal. What were they thinking!”

Ex-England player Andy Goode replied: “In fairness to the players they wanted to go to the corner but the coaches sent the tee on!”

To which Davies said: “WHAT!!! I’d be very interested to hear why they made that call!!? @gloucesterrugby ridiculous call.”

The loss is Gloucester’s 13th in the Premiership this season. They will finish the campaign second from bottom with only Newcastle, who haven’t won a game this season, below them.

It has been a disappointing league performance this year for the south west side but they do have an opportunity to add silverware to the club. Gloucester will take on the Sharks in the Challenge Cup final.

The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, 24 May at 8pm BST.

