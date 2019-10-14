New technology allows you to see Kotaro Matsushima’s try as if you were on the field

Watch: Incredible video of Japan try against Scotland

Still buzzing from the amazing Japan v Scotland match at the Rugby World Cup that secured the hosts’ passage to the quarter-finals for the first time?

It was an incredible game at International Stadium Yokohama to bring the pool stages of the tournament to conclusion and now you can see incredible footage of Japan’s first try from Kotaro Matsushima.

For the World Cup in Japan, tournament sponsors Canon have positioned multiple high-resolution cameras around the stadium in Yokohama and can then pool the images to create unique footage of moments in the game from new angles.

For the Matsushima try, you can see the brilliant offload from Kenki Fukuoka in the build-up before his fellow wing sprints clear to score midway through the first half. Watch the video created by Canon’s Free Viewpoint Video System here…

It’s almost as if you’re on the pitch with the players watching the try being scored and is reminiscent of computer games, albeit with far higher quality images!

Japan scored four tries to Scotland’s three in what was a thrilling match-up in Yokohama and while the hosts progress to the knockout stages, the Scots are going home having failed to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time in their history.

Related: Who’s playing who in the Rugby World Cup knockout stages?

The Matsushima video is not the first clip Canon have put together from the World Cup. They did the same for the All Blacks’ length-of-the-field try finished by George Bridge against South Africa on the opening weekend.

You can watch that footage here…

There are still three matches to be played at the stadium in Yokohama during the World Cup – two semi-finals and the final – so hopefully there will be a few more brilliant tries that can be celebrated with unique videos like these.

Keep track of events in Japan via our Rugby World Cup homepage.

Follow Rugby World magazine on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.