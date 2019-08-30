Here we have taken a look at how the knockout stages sit right now and made some predictions of our own.

Rugby World Cup Knockout Stages: Who Is Playing Who?

It may be early considering the 2019 Rugby World Cup group stages are still to start but for a bit of fun in this piece we have taken a look who is likely to play who in the knockout stages of the tournament. Right now this is purely speculation and once the pool matches have started we will update this page with the actual standings to make sure you stay up to date with how the knockout stages could possibly look.

So without further ado let’s take a look at who could be playing who when the tournament grows in intensity.

Rugby World Cup Quarter-Finals

Sat 19 Oct QF1 England v Australia (Oita), 8.15am

Sat 19 Oct QF2 New Zealand v Scotland (Tokyo), 11.15am

Sun 20 Oct QF3 Wales v Argentina (Oita), 8.15am

Sun 20 Oct QF4 Ireland v South Africa (Tokyo), 11.15am

We think England will have too much firepower for the French and Argentina in Group C and as a result top the group. Australia on the other hand lose to Wales on the 29th of September which sees them come runner-up in Group D. This means Wales face Argentina in the other quarter final involving the two groups.

On the other side of the draw Ireland beat Scotland in the pivotal match in Group A whereas the All Blacks see off the Springboks which means the Irish face the South Africans and New Zealand goes up against the Scottish.

Rugby World Cup Semi-Finals

Sat 26 Oct England v New Zealand (Yokohama), 9.00am

Sun 27 Oct Wales v South Africa (Yokohama), 9.00am