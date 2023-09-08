Watch Ireland v Romania live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Stade de Bordeaux hosts a Pool B meeting between the world's number one-ranked side and World Cup minnows Romania

Ranked number one in the world, Ireland start their Rugby World Cup campaign against minnows Romania. There could be plenty of points scored in Bordeaux so you’re going to want to watch a Ireland v Romania live stream. This article will tell you how to watch the game wherever you are, including how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and Virgin Media One in Ireland.

Stade de Bordeaux is the venue for the Pool B showdown on Saturday 9 September, which kicks off at 2.30pm (BST). There will be plenty of intrigue in the game and we’ve got all the information you need to tune from your country – or if you’re outside of it, you can use a VPN to watch Ireland v Romania FOR FREE from abroad via Express VPN.

With tricky fixtures against Tonga, South Africa and Scotland to come, Ireland will be looking for an emphatic victory to get their Rugby World Cup campaign under way in style. The question is, can the unfancied Romanians give them a run for their money?

Make sure you do not miss out on an Ireland v Romania live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and you can scroll down for kick-off times where you are.

Watch Ireland v Romania: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including Ireland v Romania. Coverage gets underway on ITV1 at 2:00pm (BST) on Saturday 9 September. Kick off is at 2:30pm.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch an Ireland v Romania: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s national broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Ireland v Romania: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television. Ireland’s first match of the tournament will be available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Coverage starts at 2:00pm (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 2:30pm kick-off.

Watch Ireland v Romania: live stream from South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa will be keen to watch Ireland v Romania as they are also in Pool B.

SuperSport is the place to go. Build up starts at 3:00pm South Africa Standard Time and the match kicks off at 3:30pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Ireland v Romania: live stream from the USA

Ireland v Romania (kick-off 9:30am ET, 6:30am PT) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch Ireland v Romania: live stream from Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch the match on Stan Sport, as the streaming platform is showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

But they will have to stay up late on Saturday 9 September with kick off at 11:30pm (AEST) and coverage starting from 11:13pm.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first.

Watch Ireland v Romania: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will have to stay up into the early hours, and tune into Sky Sport NZ for an 1:30am kick off on Sunday 10 September.

Watch Ireland v Romania: live stream from Europe

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 3:3opm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Ireland v Romania kicks off at 3:30pm local time.

Watch Ireland v Romania: live stream from Asia

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Ireland v Romania live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Ireland v Romania: kick-off times

UK: 2:30pm

South Africa: 3:30pm

Ireland: 2:30pm

USA: 9:30am (ET), 6:30am (PT)

Australia: 11:30pm (AEST)

New Zealand: 1:30am (NZST), Sunday 10 September

France: 3:30pm



Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.