Watch James Lowe hoist Eben Etzebeth off his feet in stunning tackle

The Ireland winger had the giant Springbok lock suspended in mid air

You just don’t see this happen to Eben Etzebeth. The towering Springbok lock is the enforcer, a phenomenal physical presence who never takes a backward step. But the James Lowe tackle on Etzebeth literally whipped the 31-year-old off his feet and suspended him in mid air.

It was a choke tackle of sorts as Ireland turned over the ball but it also sent a stirring message at the start of the second half.

Read more: Inside the mind of Ireland wing Mack Hansen

Watch Lowe Etzebeth tackle

It may or may not have been a direct response from Jacques Nienaber and Co but Etzebeth soon trudged off, perhaps not his usual imposing self since the shoulder injury he suffered earlier on in the tournament.

It meant that it was time for the much maligned or much praised 7-1 split, depending on which shade of green you are wearing, to come into action.

The Bomb Squad is old news but after its debut at Twickenham in a record-breaking victory over the All Blacks in August, it was the first time we’ve seen seven forwards climb off the bench in a proper fixture. And boy does that sell this game short!

Read more: South Africa Rugby World Cup squad

The hit on Etzebeth certainly caused a stir on social media as rugby fans were quick to have their say online.

Former England prop Rochelle Clark said: “Sorry… have you ever seen Etzebeth carried like a baby, tekkers from Lowe.”

Rugby World’s very own editor Alan Dymock added: “James Lowe on Etzebeth, like a nightmare Dirty Dancing for the Bok.”

While former England fly-half Andy Goode said: “James Lowe with mental Dad strength! No one does that to Etzebeth except James Lowe!”

Have your say on the tackle by letting us know on social media @rugbyworldmag or by emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com