Watch James Lowe interception knock stuffing out of Wales

Ireland winger collected Dan Biggar's pass to go the length

A James Lowe interception try stunned the home crowd as Ireland made a rip-roaring start to the Guinness Six Nations with a first-half blitz of Wales at Principality Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s side are ranked No 1 in the world and you could see why when they opened up the scoring through No 8 Caelan Doris inside two minutes. James Ryan then burrowed over and captain Johnny Sexton added his second successful conversion to make it 14-0 after just ten minutes.

Dan Biggar and Sexton exchanged penalties before the Wales fly-half’s pass off his left hand, as he approached the Ireland 22, was picked off by winger Lowe who safely gathered and raced the best part of 80 metres down the left wing to score.

Sexton’s conversion and another penalty gave Ireland an emphatic 24-point lead at half-time and gave returning Wales head coach Warren Gatland plenty to ponder.

The home side finally gave their supporters something to cheer after the break, Liam Williams crossing after some sustained pressure on the Irish line.

Quick hands from Joe Hawkins, making his first Six Nations appearance aged just 20, and Biggar gave full-back Williams – himself an injury replacement in the week for Leigh Halfpenny who pulled out with back spams – an easy run-in.

Andrew Porter’s late challenge on Williams after he’d grounded the ball in goal sparked a mini melee as both sets of player were quick to rush in, including Biggar and Mack Hansen.

As a result, referee Karl Dickson decreed Wales could restart the game with a penalty due to the foul play that came after the act of scoring a try.

Wales continued to knock on the door but were consistently foiled by last-ditch Ireland defence, one jackal from replacement Bundee Aki was to the particular liking of Farrell whose celebration was shown on TV.

