Wales will be looking to get back to winning ways under Warren Gatland

Wales begin a new era, albeit one with a distinctively familiar feel, in the 2023 Six Nations. Warren Gatland is back and facing an uphill task to make a side that lost to Italy and Georgia in 2022 championship contenders.

Former coach Wayne Pivac watched on as Wales became the first side to lose to Italy since 2015 in the final match of last year’s championship and a first-ever defeat to Georgia and a dramatic loss to Australia after holding a 21-point lead in the Autumn Nations Series ultimately led to his dismissal by the WRU.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Gatland has little time to once again put his stamp on the team, although you can bet the New Zealander will have a galvanising effect on the dressing room at Principality Stadium. He has appointed Ken Owens as his new captain to lead the side with former skippers Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones included in the wider group.

Wales will look to right the wrongs of the autumn with a flawless Six Nations campaign which kicks off with a match against Ireland. Here are their full 2022 Six Nations fixtures…

Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 4 February, Wales v Ireland – Principality Stadium, 2.15pm

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales – BT Murrayfield, 4.45pm

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Wales v England – Principality Stadium, 4.45pm

Round 4

Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales – Stadio Olimpico, 2.15pm

Round 5

Sat 18 March, France v Wales – Stade de France, 2.45pm