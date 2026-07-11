Can Japan’s Australian boss Eddie Jones mastermind a shock in New South Wales?

Watch Japan v Ireland as the Brave Blossoms host Andy Farrell’s side in the unfamiliar surroundings of New South Wales.

Both these teams made victorious Nations Championship debuts, overcoming Italy and Australia last weekend. At least one winning start is coming to an end today, however, and while Ireland will be the overwhelming favorites, Brave Blossoms boss Eddie Jones has a long history of picking up results against more fancied opposition.

You can watch Japan v Ireland live streams for free in Ireland, the UK and France. This article will tell you everything you need to know to tune in from anywhere, including information on how you can use a VPN to watch your usual coverage if you’re away from home.

How to watch Japan v Ireland for free

Fans in Ireland, the UK, France and the US can all enjoy this this weekend’s Nations Championship action for free: Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Japan v Ireland for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up starts at 10.50am IST, with the game getting underway at 11.10am.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Japan v Ireland on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up starts at 10.50am IST, with the game getting underway at 11.10am. United Kingdom: Japan v Ireland is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV coverage starts at 10.40am BST ahead of the 11.10am kick-off.

Japan v Ireland is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV coverage starts at 10.40am BST ahead of the 11.10am kick-off. France: Japan v Ireland live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TMC. Coverage starts at 12.00pm CET, with kick-off at 12.10pm.

Japan v Ireland live streams are available on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TMC. Coverage starts at 12.00pm CET, with kick-off at 12.10pm. United States: In the US you can watch Japan v Ireland, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 6.10am EDT/3.10am PDT on Saturday morning. Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland, France and the US can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more… Stream Japan v Ireland from anywhere Being overseas today doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that my prevent you from tuning in to Japan v Ireland when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently top of the league Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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✅ Fast, secure, huge location list View Deal Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere Other Japan v Ireland live streams around the world Australia: The game is taking place in New South Wales and if you’re down under, Stan Sport is the place to go for Japan v Ireland live streams. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $12) to tune in. The game kicks off at 8.10pm AEST this evening.

The game is taking place in New South Wales and if you’re down under, is the place to go for Japan v Ireland live streams. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription, which starts at $12) to tune in. The game kicks off at 8.10pm AEST this evening. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Japan v Ireland live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 12.10pm SAST this afternoon.

will be your destination for Japan v Ireland live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 12.10pm SAST this afternoon. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Japan v Ireland is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 10.10pm NZST tonight.

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