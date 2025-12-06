Two former European champions meet on France’s Atlantic coast

Watch La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers, as Geoff Parling, the new boss at Welford Road, gets his first taste of European Rugby Champions Cup action.

This guide explains how to tune into Saturday’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world – including a free viewing option if you’re in the United States. If you’re travelling outside your home country this weekend, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers live streams wherever you are in the world.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Free La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers live streams in the USA

For one weekend only, you can enjoy every European Rugby Champions Cup match for free in the United States. You can watch La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers live streams on the FloRugby YouTube channel, though coverage is geo-restricted to the USA and Canada.

The game kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday.

US-based rugby fans can also enjoy all 63 games of the competition on their usual FloRugby service, which is also the US home of PREM Rugby. A monthly subscription costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Even if you’re travelling overseas this weekend you don’t have to worry about missing FloRugby’s “12 matches of Christmas deal”. You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world – we’ll explain more below

Watch La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers from anywhere

With the help of a handy piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of your weekend rugby viewing – it’s the ideal way to tune into La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers as you would back home. VPNs can do loads of useful things – including improving your online security – and one of them is allowing you to change the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. This means your device can appear to be back home, even when you’re on the other side of the world, allowing you to dive into the rugby action, even when you’re in the midst of an overseas adventure. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-of-the-table streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and – best of all – it’s currently available at a discounted price.

La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers live streams in the UK

UK rugby fans looking to watch La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers need to head to Premier Sports, which is also the place to go for the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Coverage starts at 5.15pm GMT on Premier Sports 2 ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

A standalone subscription to Premier Sports (which works through the app or on a variety of devices) costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for 12 months, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for the whole year up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Recommended videos for you

Other La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers streaming options

France: Like every game of this year’s Investec Champions Cup, La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers is available on subscription service BeIN Sports.

Like every game of this year’s Investec Champions Cup, La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers is available on subscription service BeIN Sports. Ireland: Premier Sports is your destination for La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – prices vary by provider.

Premier Sports is your destination for La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – prices vary by provider. South Africa: Head to subscription service SuperSport to watch La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers via DStv or streaming.

Head to subscription service SuperSport to watch La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers via DStv or streaming. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV is the place to go for a La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.