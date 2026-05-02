Can Leinster reach their fourth final in five years?

Watch Leinster v Toulon for free on France TV (France) as two sides who’ve won seven European Champions Cups between them meet in the competition’s semi-finals.

The Irish giants may have had a comparatively quiet season by their own high standards, but they’ve continued their impressive record in this tournament, reaching the semi-finals for the sixth season in a row. With home advantage on their side, Leinster will be desperate to make amends for their shock defeat to Northampton Saints at the same stage of last year’s competition.

Their opponents are not the side who lifted this trophy three years in a row from 2013-15, but Toulon’s midtable position in the Top 14 is misleading. They overcame high-flying Glasgow Warriors in their own back yard in the quarter-finals, and are unlikely to be overawed by a trip to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

This guide explains how to tune into Saturday’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world – including information on how fans in France can watch Leinster v Toulon live streams for free.

If you’re travelling outside your home country, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch this Champions Cup match from anywhere in the world.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Is there a free streaming option for Leinster v Toulon?

It’s good news for rugby fans in France because Leinster v Toulon is available for free on the France TV streaming service and the France 2 terrestrial channel. The action gets underway at 4.00pm CET this afternoon.

BeIN Sports subscribers can also watch the match there.

Away from home this weekend? Fear not because you can still watch your usual streaming services from overseas by employing the services of a good VPN. Read on to find out more.

Watch Leinster v Toulon from anywhere

Being abroad this weekend doesn’t have to stop you from tuning into your usual Leinster v Toulon live stream as if you were back home. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to take the Champions Cup action with you. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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View Deal Stream Leinster v Toulon in the UK Viewers in the UK will need to tune into Premier Sports to watch Leinster v Toulon. The provider is also the UK home of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One. Coverage starts on Premier Sports 1 at 2.00pm BST on Saturday afternoon, while the game itself kicks off at 3.00pm. A standalone subscription to Premier Sports costs £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year (equivalent to £10.83 per month) if you pay up front. The Premier Sports app is available across various devices, including iOS, Android and smart TVs. The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms, for the same prices. Where to watch Leinster v Toulon in Ireland As in the UK, Premier Sports is the destination for Irish fans looking to watch Leinster v Toulon live streams. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but remember that prices vary by provider. Recommended videos for you

Other Leinster v Toulon viewing options

United States: As has been the case for every game of the competition, FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans who want to watch Leinster v Toulon live streams when the match kicks off at 10.00am EDT / 7.00am PDT on Saturday morning. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $39.99, while annual deals are available for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month).

As has been the case for every game of the competition, FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans who want to watch Leinster v Toulon live streams when the match kicks off at 10.00am EDT / 7.00am PDT on Saturday morning. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $39.99, while annual deals are available for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month). South Africa: Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Leinster v Toulon in South Africa. Kick-off is 4.00pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Leinster v Toulon in South Africa. Kick-off is 4.00pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV has the rights to the Leinster v Toulon live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

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