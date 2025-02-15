How to watch Lions v Stormers: Live streams for South African URC clash

Global broadcast options for today's game

Watch Lions v Stormers for today’s clash between two South African teams in the United Rugby Championship, with plenty of viewing options, including a free live stream in New Zealand.

While Bulls and Sharks meet later in the day on Saturday in another South African clash, both Lions and Stormers find themselves towards the bottom of the URC table. Lions are in 13th place of the 16 teams, with Bulls not far above them in 10th.

It’s been a campaign of two halves for the hosts, Lions, who won their first four URC matches with wins over Ulster, Edinburgh, the Dragons and Zebre, but have gone on to lose their next four, against Leinster, Munster, Stormers, and Bulls.

Stormers, meanwhile, have also only won four games, but they’re four points ahead in the table thanks to bonus points. Their last game in the URC resulted in an agonising one-point defeat to the Bulls. Crucially, Lions have only played 10 games so even if they don’t win this they still have chances to make up ground on the Stormers and the other teams.

Read on to find all the information you need to watch Lions v Stormers live streams today, including broadcaster options around the world.

Lions v Stormers: key information

– Lions v Stormers date: Saturday 15 February, 2025 – Lions v Stormers kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 2.30pm SAST / 7.30am ET – Lions v Stormers free stream: TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Lions v Stormers TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa), Sportsnet (Canada) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Lions v Stormers FREE live stream in New Zealand

Although many URC matches are pay-TV broadcasts, there is a free Lions v Stormers live stream available.

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ boasts an eclectic array of rights, including the United Rugby Championship, and Lions v Stormers is one of a number of games available to stream for free this weekend. All you need to do is register with your email address, but note that the stream is geo-restricted to New Zealand. Kick-off is at 1.30am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If you’re away from New Zealand at the moment, you can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Lions v Stormers from anywhere

If you want to watch Lions v Stormers coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The tech experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Lions v Stormers live stream in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch Lions v Stormers on SuperSport.

SuperSport is a subscription service, with various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Lions v Stormers in the UK

Premier Sportshas the rights to every United Rugby Championship match in the UK, including Lions v Stormers.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively, you can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

Watch Lions v Stormers in Ireland

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Lions v Stormers in Ireland. You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV, which usually costs €33.99 but is currently available for $17.00.

Watch a Lions v Stormers live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the United Rugby Championship and will host a Lions v Stormers live stream today.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Live stream Lions v Stormers from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Lions v Stormers. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

