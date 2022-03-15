Watch: Schoolboy’s monster 50:22 kick

Glyn Jones, of Torquay Boys’ Grammar School, fired the ball from his own 22 to the opposition’s

The 50:22 kick is becoming ever more prevalent at the top level of the game. The law trial, which was introduced this season, means that the kicking team get the throw-in at the lineout if they kick the ball from their own half and it bounces inside the opposition 22 before going into touch.

In the Six Nations there have been myriad examples, with Dan Biggar and Henry Slade particularly impressive. Of course, it was Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne’s 50:22 that stunned fans the most.

Yet it is a schoolboy who may have produced the best 50:22 of the season so far. In fact, you could call it a 22:22.

It happened in the U15 Vase semi-final between Torquay Boys’ Grammar School (TBGS) and Langley Park School at Worcester’s Sixways Stadium. TBGS’s Glyn Jones kicked the ball from his own 22 and it bounced into touch in the opposition 22!

The clip has proved popular on social media, but TBGS director of sport Ben Passenger says Jones has taken the attention in “his usual, modest way”.

TBGS drew that semi-final 12-12, with tries from Fred Horn and Oisin Malone as well as a Toby Holroyd conversion, but as the designated ‘away’ team, albeit that the match was played at a neutral venue, they went through to this week’s final at Twickenham.

They will face Hitchin Boys’ School at 11am tomorrow, 16 March, at the home of English rugby – and it is the first time TGBS have played at Twickenham.

They have reached the quarter-finals of the national schools competition at U15 and U18 level before, but this is their first final.

“The U15 team of 2021-22 are setting the bar for our rugby success at TBGS,” says Passenger. “This is a first visit for us to Twickenham. The boys are excited for Wednesday and I hope that they can keep raising the bar, as they set new standards and expectations for future generations of boys at the school.”

There may not be the 82,000 fans in the stands that packed out England v Ireland at the weekend but there will be plenty of support for all the schools involved – Hitchin are believed to be taking 20 coaches to Twickenham for example.

There are four finals taking place at Twickenham tomorrow, with the climax to both the Cup and Vase competitions in the U15 and U18 age groups, while the Bowl and Plate finals take place at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium today.

2022 Schools Finals Fixtures

Tuesday 15 March (StoneX Stadium)

U15 Bowl: Hill House School v Poole Grammar School

U15 Plate: Stamford School v The Oratory School

U18 Bowl: Nottingham High School v Eastbourn College

U18 Plate: Stowe School v KCS Wimbledon

Wednesday 16 March (Twickenham)

U15 Vase: Hitchin Boys’ School v Torquay Boys’ Grammar School

U15 Cup: QEGS Wakefield v Wellington College

U18 Vase: Mount St Mary’s College v Sutton Valence School

U18 Cup: Kirkham Grammar School v Trinity School

