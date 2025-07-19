Watch South Africa v Georgia on Saturday as the Springboks face another international test, with all the details here on TV channels and live streams for Saturday’s game in Nelspruit.

South Africa v Georgia: Key Information

After their two-test encounter with Italy, South Africa continue their run of international fixtures with a visit from Georgia on Saturday.

Rassie Erasmus’ has selected a strong squad to face Georgia, with a blend of seasoned campaigners and young blood, including an uncapped front row, who should get the chance to gain experience as they build for the future.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch South Africa v Georgia live streams wherever you are in the world.

Where to watch South Africa v Georgia in South Africa

As usual, Springboks fans can watch the match against Georgia on SuperSport.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Overseas this weekend? Fear not because a VPN can help you watch your usual South Africa v Georgia live stream as if you were back home. Cast your eyes downwards to find out how.

Watch South Africa v Georgia from anywhere

Away from home on Saturday? Don’t worry, a good VPN (aka Virtual Private Network) will enable you to watch your usual South Africa v Georgia coverage from anywhere.

A VPN helps you get around the geo-restrictions on most streaming platforms by altering your IP address to make your device appear to be in a different country. The result? You can watch your usual services, even when you’re abroad.

Our colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs and rate NordVPN as the best on the market. Luckily, there’s currently an amazing deal worth scouting.

Exclusive offer: 70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus an Amazon voucher

On top of getting 70% off a two-year NordVPN plan, Rugby World readers can currently enjoy an extra four months of the service for free. You’ll also get up to £50/$50 worth of Amazon gift cards. Simply follow this link, sign up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent your Amazon voucher via email once you’ve reached the end of your 30-day trial period. View Deal

Watch South Africa v Georgia in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch South Africa v Georgia on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports comes in long-term pay-TV contracts – head here for the latest offers. For a more flexible streaming option, Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26) passes.

Sky Sports is also the place to watch the British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia.

South Africa v Georgia live streams in the US

FloRugby holds the US rights for South Africa v Georgia on July 12. Kick-off is at 11:40am ET.

FloSports plans cost $29.99 per month or $150 per year, and other sports such as cycling and motorsports are included.

Watch South Africa v Georgia in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch South Africa v Georgia on Sky Sport 1. That could make for a busy day of rugby viewing, as the All Blacks v France and Saturday’s Lions game are also on Sky Sport NZ.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

How to watch in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch South Africa v Georgia on Stan Sport. You can add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan for $15 per month.

Team news: South Africa line-up to face Georgia

Starting XV

15 Aphelele Fassi

14 Edwill van der Merwe (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 2 caps, 15 pts (3t)

13 Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls) – 13 caps, 30 pts (6t)

12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 88 caps, 55 points (11t)

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls) – 25 caps, 95 points (19t)

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers) – 9 caps, 52 points (14c, 8p)

9 Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 17 caps, 25 pts (5t)

8 Cobus Wiese (Vodacom Bulls) – 1 cap, 0 pts

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) – 87 caps, 40 pts (8t)

6 Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 92 caps, 60 points (12t)

5 Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) – 7 caps, 0 pts

4 Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 132 caps, 35 points (7t)

3 Neethling Fouche (DHL Stormers) – uncapped

2 Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets) – uncapped

1 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) – uncapped

Replacements

16 Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 78 caps, 70 points (14t)

17 Thomas du Toit (Bath) – 24 caps, 5 pts (1t)

18 Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 62 caps, 5 points (1t)

19 RG Snyman (Leinster) – 41 caps, 10 points (2t)

20 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 52 caps, 45 points (9t)

21 Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles) – 59 caps, 50 points (5t, 5c, 5p)

22 Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls) – 81 caps, 784 points (7t, 115c, 168p, 5dg)

23 Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 40 caps, 56 points (4t, 9c, 4p, 2 dg)

