Everything you need to know to watch the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour down under

A British & Irish Lions live stream is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of 2025. The cream of English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh talent only come together once every four years, so this is one rugby tour you won’t want to miss. This article contains all the information you need to make sure you can see every second of the Lions’ adventure in Australia.

– British & Irish Lions tour 2025 dates: June 20 – August 2 2025

– British & Irish Lions FREE streams: Nine/9Now (Australia, Test matches only)

– Other British & Irish Lions streams: Sky Sports/Now (UK and Ireland); Stan Sport (Australia)

Head coach Andy Farrell has announced his British & Irish Lions squad, with Maro Itoje selected as Lions captain. Now the 38 players chosen to head down under will unite for 10 matches (including a game against Argentina in Dublin), culminating in three Tests against the Wallabies. You can find details of the 2025 British & Irish Lions fixtures at the bottom of the page.

This guide tells you everything you need to know to watch a British & Irish Lions live stream wherever you are, and also includes details of how to use a VPN to tune into the games if you’re away from home during the tour.

Watch the British & Irish Lions Tests for FREE in Australia

It’s good news for rugby fans in Australia because every Wallabies home game is available to watch FOR FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service – and that includes all three of their Tests against the British & Irish Lions.

If you’re an Australian resident travelling overseas and want to watch your free Australia v British & Irish Lions live stream from abroad, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tune in as you would back home. Scroll down to find out more.

Watch the British & Irish Lions tour in the UK

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch a British & Irish Lions live stream this summer. Conveniently, every single match of the Australian tour kicks off at 11am BST. Check fixture dates at the end of the article.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch British & Irish Lions matches via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently available for £26 if you sign up for six months) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract or just want to watch specific games,

Away from home for any of the Lions tour games? Don’t worry, you can still watch your usual stream from abroad, thanks to the wonders of a VPN.

Watch the British & Irish Lions tour from anywhere

Away from home for work or a vacation this summer? That doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the eagerly anticipated British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling outside their home country can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network (to give its full name) is a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any country in the world. That means you can access your streaming services and watch the Lions as if you were in your living room at home – even if you’re in a totally different country.

How to watch every British & Irish Lions game in Australia

While the three Test matches are available on free-to-air Nine and 9Now, you’ll need to subscribe to Stan Sport to watch the other tour matches – including the Lions’ warm-up game against Argentina in Dublin on Friday 20 June. As an added bonus, every game – including the the Tests – is available ad-free on Stan Sport.

Standard Stan plans start at $12 per month. It costs an extra $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your package.

Live stream the British & Irish Lions tour in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription broadcaster Sky Sport NZ is your destination for live streams of every British & Irish Lions match.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Can you watch a British & Irish Lions live stream in South Africa?

No South African broadcaster has been confirmed for this year’s British & Irish Lions tour, though the 2021 tour to South Africa (and most other high-profile rugby games) tend to be on SuperSport. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear more.

Can you watch a British & Irish Lions tour in the USA?

As with South Africa, an American broadcaster is yet to be announced for the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour to Australia. In 2021, streaming platform Peacock (who also have rights to the Six Nations) aired Lions matches. Again, we’ll update this section when a US platform is announced.

British & Irish Lions 2025 fixtures and broadcasters Friday 20 June British & Irish Lions v Argentina

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 9pm SAST / 5am AEST (Saturday) / 7am NZST (Saturday) / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Stan Sport Saturday 28 June Western Force v British & Irish Lions

Optus Stadium, Perth

Kick-off: 11am BST / 12pm SAST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET / 3am PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Stan Sport

Wednesday 2 July Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off: 11am BST / 12pm SAST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET / 3am PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Stan Sport

Saturday 5 July NSW Waratahs v British & Irish Lions

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off: 11am BST / 12pm SAST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET / 3am PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Stan Sport

Wednesday 9 July ACT Brumbies v British & Irish Lions

Gio Stadium, Canberra

Kick-off: 11am BST / 12pm SAST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET / 3am PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Stan Sport

Saturday 12 July

Australia & New Zealand XV v British & Irish Lions

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Kick-off: 11am BST / 12pm SAST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET / 3am PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Stan Sport

Saturday 19 July FIRST TEST

Australia v British & Irish Lions

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off: 11am BST / 12pm SAST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET / 3am PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Nine/9Now/Stan Sport

Tuesday 22 July First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Kick-off: 11am BST / 12pm SAST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET / 3am PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Stan Sport

Saturday 26 July SECOND TEST

Australia v British & Irish Lions

MCG, Melbourne

Kick-off: 11am BST / 12pm SAST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET / 3am PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Nine/9Now/Stan Sport

Saturday 2 August THIRD TEST

Australia v British & Irish Lions

Accor Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off: 11am BST / 12pm SAST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET / 3am PT

UK broadcaster: Sky Sports/Now

Australia broadcaster: Nine/9Now/Stan Sport

