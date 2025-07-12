Watch South Africa v Italy on Saturday as the Springboks face the Azzurri for the second weekend in a row, with all the details here on TV channels and live streams for Saturday’s game in Gqeberha.
South Africa v Italy Second Test: Key Information
– Date: Saturday 12 July 2025
– Kick-off time: 5:10pm SAST / 4:10pm BST / 5.10pm CET
– TV channels: SuperSport Grandstand (South Africa) Sky Sports/Now (UK), FloRugby (US)
South Africa will be looking to make it two from two in this two-test series, and in more convincing fashion than last time out. Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks ran out 42-24 winners in Pretoria last Saturday but they weren’t at their best, especially during a shaky second half.
Erasmus has named a fresh squad, with eight new faces in the line-up compared to the one from last week, and three uncapped debutants on the bench in Ain senathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, and Ethan Hooker.
Captaining the side is Salmaan Moerat, while Willie Le Roux earns his 100th cap for the Springboks.
Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch South Africa v Italy live streams wherever you are in the world.
Where to watch South Africa v Italy in South Africa
As usual, Springboks fans can watch the match against Italy on SuperSport.
There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.
Overseas this weekend? Fear not because a VPN can help you watch your usual South Africa v Italy live stream as if you were back home. Cast your eyes downwards to find out how.
Watch South Africa v Italy from anywhere
Away from home on Saturday? Don’t worry, a good VPN (aka Virtual Private Network) will enable you to watch your usual South Africa v Italy coverage from anywhere.
A VPN helps you get around the geo-restrictions on most streaming platforms by altering your IP address to make your device appear to be in a different country. The result? You can watch your usual services, even when you’re abroad.
Our colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs and rate NordVPN as the best on the market. Luckily, there’s currently an amazing deal worth scouting.
Watch South Africa v Italy in the UK
Rugby fans in the UK can watch South Africa v Italy on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports comes in long-term pay-TV contracts – head here for the latest offers. For a more flexible streaming option, Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26) passes.
Sky Sports is also the place to watch the British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia.
Watch the Azzurri play the Springboks in Italy
Fans in Italy will need to by Sky Sport subscribers in order to watch the second test with South Africa.
South Africa v Italy live streams in the US
FloRugby holds the US rights for South Africa v Italy on July 12. Kick-off is at 11:40am ET.
FloSports plans cost $29.99 per month or $150 per year, and other sports such as cycling and motorsports are included.
Watch South Africa v Italy in New Zealand
Fans in New Zealand can watch South Africa v Italy on Sky Sport 1. That could make for a busy day of rugby viewing, as the All Blacks v France and Saturday’s Lions game are also on Sky Sport NZ.
A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.
How to watch in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch South Africa v Italy on Stan Sport. You can add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan for $15 per month.
South Africa v Italy teams and officials
South Africa line-up
15 Willie le Roux
14 Edwill van der Merwe
13 Canan Moodie
12 Andre Esterhuizen
11 Makazole Mapimpi
10 Manie Libbok
9 Grant Williams
8 Jasper Wiese
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit
6 Marco van Staden
5 Ruan Nortje
4 Salmaan Moerat
3 Wilco Louw
2 Malcolm Marx
1 Thomas du Toit
Replacements
16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels
17 Ox Nche
18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye
19 Cobus Wiese
20 Evan Roos
21 Cobus Reinach
22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
23 Ethan Hooker
