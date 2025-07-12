Watch South Africa v Italy on Saturday as the Springboks face the Azzurri for the second weekend in a row, with all the details here on TV channels and live streams for Saturday’s game in Gqeberha.

South Africa v Italy Second Test: Key Information

South Africa will be looking to make it two from two in this two-test series, and in more convincing fashion than last time out. Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks ran out 42-24 winners in Pretoria last Saturday but they weren’t at their best, especially during a shaky second half.

Erasmus has named a fresh squad, with eight new faces in the line-up compared to the one from last week, and three uncapped debutants on the bench in Ain senathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, and Ethan Hooker.

Captaining the side is Salmaan Moerat, while Willie Le Roux earns his 100th cap for the Springboks.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch South Africa v Italy live streams wherever you are in the world.

Where to watch South Africa v Italy in South Africa

As usual, Springboks fans can watch the match against Italy on SuperSport.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Overseas this weekend? Fear not because a VPN can help you watch your usual South Africa v Italy live stream as if you were back home. Cast your eyes downwards to find out how.

Watch South Africa v Italy from anywhere

Away from home on Saturday? Don’t worry, a good VPN (aka Virtual Private Network) will enable you to watch your usual South Africa v Italy coverage from anywhere.

A VPN helps you get around the geo-restrictions on most streaming platforms by altering your IP address to make your device appear to be in a different country. The result? You can watch your usual services, even when you’re abroad.

Our colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs and rate NordVPN as the best on the market. Luckily, there’s currently an amazing deal worth scouting.

Exclusive offer: 70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus an Amazon voucher

On top of getting 70% off a two-year NordVPN plan, Rugby World readers can currently enjoy an extra four months of the service for free. You’ll also get up to £50/$50 worth of Amazon gift cards. Simply follow this link, sign up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent your Amazon voucher via email once you’ve reached the end of your 30-day trial period. View Deal

Watch South Africa v Italy in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch South Africa v Italy on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports comes in long-term pay-TV contracts – head here for the latest offers. For a more flexible streaming option, Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26) passes.

Sky Sports is also the place to watch the British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia.

Watch the Azzurri play the Springboks in Italy

Fans in Italy will need to by Sky Sport subscribers in order to watch the second test with South Africa.

South Africa v Italy live streams in the US

FloRugby holds the US rights for South Africa v Italy on July 12. Kick-off is at 11:40am ET.

FloSports plans cost $29.99 per month or $150 per year, and other sports such as cycling and motorsports are included.

Watch South Africa v Italy in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch South Africa v Italy on Sky Sport 1. That could make for a busy day of rugby viewing, as the All Blacks v France and Saturday’s Lions game are also on Sky Sport NZ.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

How to watch in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch South Africa v Italy on Stan Sport. You can add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan for $15 per month.

South Africa v Italy teams and officials

South Africa line-up



15 Willie le Roux

14 Edwill van der Merwe

13 Canan Moodie

12 Andre Esterhuizen

11 Makazole Mapimpi

10 Manie Libbok

9 Grant Williams

8 Jasper Wiese

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit

6 Marco van Staden

5 Ruan Nortje

4 Salmaan Moerat

3 Wilco Louw

2 Malcolm Marx

1 Thomas du Toit

Replacements

16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels

17 Ox Nche

18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye

19 Cobus Wiese

20 Evan Roos

21 Cobus Reinach

22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

23 Ethan Hooker

Italy

15 Mirko Belloni

14 Louis Lynagh

13 Tommaso Menoncello

12 Marco Zanon

11 Jacopo Trulla

10 Giacomo Da Re

9 Alessandro Garbisi

8 Ross Vintcent

7 Manuel Zuliani

6 Sebastian Negri

5 Andrea Zambonin

4 Niccolo Cannone

3 Simone Ferrari

2 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo

1 Danilo Fischetti

Replacements

16 Pablo Dimcheff

17 Mirco Spagnolo

18 Muhamed Hasa

19 Matteo Canali

20 Alessandro Izekor

21 David Odiase

22 Stephen Varney

23 Giulio Bertaccini

