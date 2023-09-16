Watch South Africa v Romania live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The Springboks continue their World Cup defence in Bordeaux, taking on Romania in a Pool B clash.

The Springboks made light work of a much-fancied Scotland team last week. Now attentions turn to their second Pool B game and how to watch a South Africa v Romania live stream. This article has all the details you need to tune in, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

The Rugby World Cup holders march on to Stade de Bordeaux for their next challenge on Sunday 17 September, kick-off 2:00pm (BST). Below we have all the information you need to live stream the game. If you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch South Africa v Romania FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Romania were hammered by Ireland in their first Rugby World Cup game and could be in for more damage limitation against the Springboks, who are overwhelming favourites in this game.

So read on to find out how you can watch a South Africa v Romania live stream. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them, and you can scroll down to find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch South Africa v Romania: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including South Africa v Romania. Kick-off is at 2:00pm on Sunday 17 September, with coverage starting on ITV1 at 1:30pm.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

Watch South Africa v Romania: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch South Africa v Romania: live stream for FREE from South Africa

Springboks fans will be licking their lips at this one and SuperSport is the place to go to watch the game. Kick-off is at 3:00pm on Sunday 17 September, with build-up starting at 1:45pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

A sub-licensing deal has also ensured that all Springboks matches (including South Africa v Romania) will be available free-to-air on SABC, with selected games available on the SABC Plus streaming service. However, restrictions within the deal mean that millions of viewers on the Openview platform will not be able to view the matches carried by SABC.

Watch South Africa v Romania: live stream for FREE from Ireland

There will be plenty of interest in this clash for the Irish, as this match is in their pool. In Ireland, the 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup are available to watch FOR FREE, with coverage shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player are showing this game, which kicks off at 2:00pm in Ireland. Coverage gets underway at 1:30pm.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch South Africa v Romania FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch South Africa v Romania: live stream from the USA

In the USA, South Africa v Romania kicks off at 9:00am (ET), 6:00am (PT) on Sunday 17 September and is available on two platforms.

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including South Africa v Romania, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

South Africa v Romania is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch South Africa v Romania: live stream from New Zealand

After the first round of results there’s every chance one of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals could be South Africa v New Zealand. Kiwis can catch their potential opponents later in the tournament on Sky Sport NZ.

A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Kick-off for South Africa v Romania is at 1:00am New Zealand time on Monday 18 September.

Watch South Africa v Romania: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for South Africa v Romania is at 11:00pm on Sunday 17 September, with coverage starting at 10:45pm.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch South Africa v Romania: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 3:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. South Africa v Romania kicks off at 3:00pm in Italy.

Watch South Africa v Romania: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a South Africa v Romania live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

South Africa v Romania – kick-off times

UK: 2:00pm

South Africa: 3:00pm

Ireland: 2:00pm

USA: 9:00am ET, 6:00am PT

Australia:10:45pm (AEST)

New Zealand: 1:00am (NZST), Monday 18 September.

France: 3:00pm

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.