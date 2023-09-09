Watch South Africa v Scotland live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The Springboks kick off their Rugby World Cup defence against Scotland in Pool B

Few games in the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup are more intriguing than this one. Simply put, you’re going to need to watch a South Africa v Scotland live stream – this article will tell you how to tune into the match wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade Velodrome in Marseille is hosting the Pool B match on Sunday 10 September with kick off at 4:45pm (BST) and we’ve got all the information you need to tune in, including if you’re outside your country and how you can use a VPN to watch South Africa v Scotland FOR FREE from abroad via Express VPN.

The Springboks arrive looking in good shape to defend the World Cup they won four years ago, but Scotland have proved in recent times they can compete with the best. Can they spring a seismic shock to turn this Rugby World Cup on its head in its first weekend?

Make sure you do not miss out on a South Africa v Scotland live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find out when the match is kicking off in your time zone.

Watch South Africa v Scotland: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including South Africa v Scotland. The match kicks off at 4.45pm (BST) on Sunday 10 September, with coverage starting on ITV1 at 3:55pm.

This means that all the matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a South Africa v Scotland: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Watch South Africa v Scotland: live stream for FREE from South Africa

It all begins here for the Springboks and many of those watching from back home in South Africa will be tuning into SuperSport. Coverage starts at 4:30pm on Sunday 10 September, ahead of the 5:45pm kick-off.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

A last-minute sub-licensing deal has also ensured that all Springboks matches (including South Africa v Scotland) will be available free-to-air on SABC, with selected games available on SABCSport.com’s live streaming channel. However, restrictions within the deal mean that millions of viewers on the OVHD platform will not be able to view the matches carried by SABC.

Watch South Africa v Scotland: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television. South Africa v Scotland will be available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Coverage starts at 4:00pm (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off.

Watch South Africa v Scotland: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, there’s two options to watch South Africa v Scotland, which kicks off at 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT) on Sunday 10 September.

Like every game of the tournament, the match will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 per month.

South Africa v Scotland is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch South Africa v Scotland: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans in Australia will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

But they will have to stay up late – or get up early – to catch coverage of coverage of South Africa v Scotland which begins at 1:28am on Monday 11 September, with kick off at 1:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first.

Watch South Africa v Scotland: live stream from New Zealand

Rugby fans in New Zealand will be tuning into Sky Sport NZ for a 3:45am kick off on Monday 11 September.

Watch South Africa v Scotland: live stream from Europe

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off for South Africa v Scotland is at 5:45pm in France.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia have the rights to show the World Cup. South Africa v Scotland kicks off at 5:45pm local time.

Watch South Africa v Scotland: live stream from Asia

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a South Africa v Scotland live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

South Africa v Scotland: kick-off times

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 5:45pm

Ireland: 4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 1:45am (AEST), Monday 11 September

New Zealand: 3:45am, Monday 11 September

France: 5:45pm

