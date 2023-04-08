Watch Thomas Ramos football skills on his own try-line

The French full-back chose an unconventional way of removing the danger

We’re accustomed to seeing the best of the Thomas Ramos football skills when the Toulouse and France full-back has a shot at goal. During the Six Nations, for example, he slotted 18 conversions and knocked over ten penalties.

Clearing his lines isn’t something unusual to see, either. However, with the 15 clearing up at the back during Toulouse’s 54-20 win over Sharks in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, he employed a… slightly different kicking approach.

Thomas Ramos football skills on his own try-line

As you can see from the video below, in the opening exchanges of the knock-out tie, Ramos chased a kick all the way back to his own line. Instead of falling on it, picking up and kicking out or passing, or simply booting it out of the dead ball area, he clipped it sideways, soccer-style, to fly-half Romain Ntamack.

It must have been heart-in-mouth stuff for some fans. Then again, Toulouse aren’t shy of taking risks.

Toulouse’s next European tie is a semi-final match-up with Leinster.

