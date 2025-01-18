Both sides are playing for home advantage in the knockout stages.

Both sides have already qualified for the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup but there’s still home advantage to play for at Stade Ernest-Wallon. Here are all the details you need to watch Toulouse v Leicester Tigers on Sunday, including a free live stream if you happen to be in France.

Reigning European champions Toulouse have picked up where they left off last season, winning all three of their Champions Cup matches so far. But they still have a job to do this weekend as they look for the win that will secure them home advantage in the round-of-16. Luckily for them, they have a galaxy of international stars to choose from, including Blair Kinghorn, Thomas Ramos, Romain Ntamack and the legendary Antoine Dupont.

Since losing to Pool 1-topping Bordeaux-Bègles on the opening weekend, Leicester Tigers have picked up wins against the Sharks and Ulster. Those victories are enough to guarantee they’ll still be in the mix when the tournament resumes in April, but they’d love the home last-16 tie that would be their reward for winning in France on Sunday.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Toulouse v Leicester Tigers online, on TV, and from anywhere. Looking for another match this weekend? Here’s how to watch European Champions Cup live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

– Toulouse v Leicester Tigers date: Sunday 19 January, 2025 – Toulouse v Leicester Tigers kick-off time: 3.15pm GMT / 4.15pm CET / 5.15pm SAST / 10.15am ET – Toulouse v Leicester Tigers free stream: France TV (France) – Toulouse v Leicester Tigers TV channels: Premier Sports (UK), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Toulouse v Leicester Tigers FREE live stream in France

There is a Toulouse v Leicester Tigers free live stream available, with France TV airing the game in France.

France TV is the streaming platform for free-to-air public broadcaster France Télévisions. The game will be broadcast live on the France 2 terrestrial channel, while France TV will host the live stream online. Registration is required but it’s free to use, although geo-restrictions apply to you’ll need to be in France to watch.

Coverage starts at 16.05 CET on Sunday, 10 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Away from France right now? You can still access your France TV account from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Toulouse v Leicester Tigers live streams from abroad

What if you’re away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-blocked? Don’t worry because a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can come to the rescue by allowing you to watch your usual streaming services from abroad.

A VPN is a piece of software that can make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Providing it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the services you subscribe to back home.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Toulouse v Leicester Tigers live streams in the UK

The rights-holder for the European Champions Cup in the UK is Premier Sports, who will broadcast all 63 matches of this year’s tournament.

Toulouse v Leicester Tigers will be available to stream online via Premier Sports’ website and app, with subscriptions costing £15.99 per month or £10.99 per month if you sign up for a full year. You can also get a year’s viewing at an even lower total price of £120 if you pay for 12 months upfront.

You also have the option to get Premier Sports on your TV, with Sky, Virgin Media, and Amazon all carrying the channel within their packages. This also costs £15.99 per month.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual Premier Sports access abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Live stream Toulouse v Leicester Tigers in South Africa

Supersport is the Champions Cup rights-holder in South Africa. They’re showing selected games from the tournament, including Toulouse v Leicester Tigers.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Watch Toulouse v Leicester Tigers in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Toulouse v Leicester Tigers on Premier Sports Ireland. As in the UK, fans in Ireland can either get Premier Sports on their TV or online.

Watch Toulouse v Leicester Tigers: live stream in the US

FloRugby will show Toulouse v Leicester Tigers for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month or $150 on an annual basis, which works out to $12.50 per month.

Other broadcasters

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.