The French giants start their bid for an unprecedented seventh European title

Watch Toulouse v Sharks as the most successful side in the history of the European Rugby Champions Cup welcome the Durban side to France.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch this match at Stade Ernest Wallon, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including details of how fans in the US and France can watch Toulouse v Sharks live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from overseas.

Watch Toulouse v Sharks: Key information

Can I watch Toulouse v Sharks for free?

If you’re in the US, FloRugby is offering all 12 of this weekend’s round 1 fixtures for free on its YouTube channel. Kick-off for Toulouse v Sharks is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning.

Viewers in France, meanwhile, can watch free Toulouse v Sharks live streams on both the France TV streaming service and the France 2 terrestrial channel. The game gets underway at 4.15pm CET on Saturday afternoon.

Travelling overseas on Sunday? You can still enjoy your usual streaming service when you’re away from home by using a VPN. Find out more below.

Watch Toulouse v Sharks from anywhere

Away from home this weekend? While geo-blocking restrictions can sometimes get in the way of watching your usual TV services when you’re overseas, a neat piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you out.

VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address. This is a good thing because it can make your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in an entirely different country, allowing you to tune in as if you were sitting at home on your own sofa. VPNs also improve your online security, which is a real bonus point when you’re using an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in a bar or hotel.

Stream Toulouse v Sharks in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to all 63 matches in this season’s Investec Champions Cup in the UK, including Toulouse v Sharks live streams. Pre-match build-up gets underway at 2.30pm GMT on Premier Sports Rugby, 45 minutes ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off.

The service is available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

You can also get a standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports, which works across a variety of apps and devices. It costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

Subscribers can also enjoy coverage of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Watch Toulouse v Sharks live streams in South Africa

Sharks fans can watch their team on SuperSport this season. There are various SuperSport packages you can subscribe to, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Toulouse v Sharks gets underway at 5.15pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

Other Toulouse v Sharks streaming options

Ireland: As in the UK, Premier Sports will be your destination for Toulouse v Sharks if you’re in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – prices vary by provider.

As in the UK, Premier Sports will be your destination for Toulouse v Sharks if you’re in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – prices vary by provider. France: Every game of this year’s European Rugby Champions Cup is available on subscription service BeIN Sports.

Every game of this year’s European Rugby Champions Cup is available on subscription service BeIN Sports. United States: FloRugby has the rights to stream the European Rugby Champions Cup live for viewers in the United States across the whole season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

FloRugby has the rights to stream the European Rugby Champions Cup live for viewers in the United States across the whole season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV should be your destination for Toulouse v Sharks live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

