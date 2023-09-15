Watch Wales v Portugal live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Wales will look to take a step closer to Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a Pool C victory in Nice

Given how thrilling Wales’ first Rugby World Cup match against Fiji was, you’re going to want to watch a Wales v Portugal live stream. This article will give you all the details you need, including how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de Nice is the venue for the Pool C encounter on Saturday 16 September, with kick-off coming at 4:45pm (BST). Below we have all the information you need to live stream the game. If you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Wales v Portugal FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Jaws dropped around the world as Wales and Fiji served up a first round classic. Now Warren Gatland’s side will look to build upon that against Portugal, who play their first-ever Rugby World Cup match.

So it’s time to make sure you’ve got Wales v Portugal live stream details in place. We have the information for all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them, and you can scroll down to find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Wales v Portugal: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – and Wales v Portugal is among them. Kick-off is at 4:45pm on Saturday 16 September, with coverage starting on ITV1 at 4:00pm.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

Watch Wales v Portugal: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Wales v Portugal: live stream from South Africa

Rugby lovers in South Africa, can tune into SuperSport for Wales v Portugal. Kick-off is at 5:45pm on Saturday 16 September, with build-up starting at 5:00pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Wales v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, the 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup are available to watch FOR FREE, with coverage shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television. VMTV1 and Virgin Media Player are showing this game, which kicks off at 4:45pm in Ireland. Coverage gets underway at 4:15pm.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Wales v Portugal FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Wales v Portugal: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Wales v Portugal kicks-off at 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT).

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Wales v Portugal, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Wales v Portugal is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Wales v Portugal: live stream from New Zealand

Wales v Portugal is being screened by Sky Sport NZ in New Zealand. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Kick-off for Wales v Portugal is at 3:45am New Zealand time on Sunday 17 September.

Watch Wales v Portugal: live stream from Australia

There’s big Wallaby interest in this one, with Australia set to face both teams in Pool C encounters. Stan Sport has the match ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for Wales v Portugal is at 1:45am (AEST) on Sunday 17 September, with coverage starting at 1:30am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Wales v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:45pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Wales v Portugal kicks off at 5:45pm in Italy.

Watch Wales v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Wales v Portugal live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Wales v Portugal: kick-off times

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 5:45pm

Ireland:4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 1:45am (AEST), Sunday 17 September

New Zealand: 3:45am (NZST), Sunday 17 September

France: 5:45pm

