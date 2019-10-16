Will the condition suit your team? Here's what to expect

Weather forecast for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

The weather has been a major talking point throughout this Rugby World Cup. From heat, humidity and slippy conditions to the devastation and tragedy of Typhoon Hagibis, it has been hard to ignore.

And now we turn to the knock-out rounds, with four huge ties coming up.

We have two fixtures in Tokyo, two in Oita, in the south. First up on Saturday, England and Australia face off in Oita. In Tokyo it’s New Zealand v Ireland. On Sunday, Wales face France in Oita and Japan clash with South Africa.

Here is what the meteorologists are saying at the moment.

England v Australia, Oita, KO 4.15pm (local time), Saturday

The Japan Meteorological Agency have it down as a 50/50 chance of rain, but most say 65-70%. Some of it heavy. It will be humid too. At it’s peak it could be about 24°C with a low of 18°C. The sun won’t set until around 5.40pm. This forecast could change slightly in the coming days.

New Zealand v Ireland, Tokyo, KO 7.15pm (local time), Saturday

There is up to an 80% chance of rain throughout the day, possibly even thunderstorms. There could be a high of 24°C and a low of 16°C. The rain should ease off into the evening, with cloud cover predicted and high humidity. The sun will set around 5pm.

Wales v France, Oita, KO 4.15pm (local time), Sunday

With about 55% cloud cover and a steady temperature of near 24°C conditions should be good – albeit humidity can hover around 70%. Sunset won’t be until around 5.35pm.

Japan v South Africa, Tokyo, KO 4.15pm (local time), Sunday

The day should see periods of sunshine and intermittent clouds. There could be a high of 23°C and a low of 16°C. It will cool in the evening, with more clouds predicted. It should be rain-free, but the humidity will be up there again. The sun will set around 5pm.