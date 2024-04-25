When was the last time England women lost to France in the Six Nations

England have been dominant

England will play France in the final round of the Women’s Six Nations. France are hosting the match on Super Saturday at the Stade Chaban Delamas in Bordeaux.

The games is a winner-takes-all grand slam decider. This is because both England and France have both already beaten Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy.

Read more: Red Roses top scorer

Both sides have grow in the competition with their fourth round performances arguably their best so far in this year’s competition. France defeated Wales 40-0 to demonstrate lethal attack and good defence. England, meanwhile, defeated Ireland by a record margin at Twickenham. The 88-10 result sent a message to France about how deadly they can be.

England are on a 28-game winning streak in the Women’s Six Nations, a record for a men or women’s team.

But when did France last beat their rivals? Find out below.

Red Roses: When did England last lost to France?

The last time England lost to France in the Women’s Six Nations was in 2018 where they were defeated 18-17.

On that day England were leading until the 79th minute and then French veteran Jessy Tremouliere scored a try. It was also a game played in front of a French crowd, in Grenoble, which will be the same case in Bordeaux this weekend.

France will head into the match as underdogs but some results over the past five years have come down to the wire. England have not had it all their own way.

The closest encounter the two teams have had in recent years was in 2021. France fell to a 10-6 result but one try could have changed everything. They will hope it does this Saturday.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.