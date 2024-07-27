When will the men’s Rugby Sevens medals be decided at Olympics 2024?

Get ready for an exciting final day of action at the Stade de France?

Nobody can say you don’t get value for money with the Olympics Rugby Sevens. Over the first two days of the tournament fans at the Stade de France in Paris were treated to 24 matches, as the 12 teams who started the competition were whittled down to four. The passionate home support will be doing their best to push Antoine Dupont and his French team over the line, but they’ll face stiff competition from a Fiji side looking for their third gold medal in a row.

Read on to find out how and when the medals will be decided on Saturday, and don’t forget that you can watch the men’s Olympics Rugby Sevens wherever you are in the world.

Who’s still in contention for medals?

After two days of group stages and quarter finals, just four teams remain in contention for the big prize: South Africa, Australia, hosts France, and reigning champions Fiji. Fiji will complete an impressive hat trick of men’s Olympics Rugby Sevens gold medals if they win on Saturday.

The semi-final fixtures look like this:

South Africa v France (2.30pm BST)

Fiji v Australia (3.00pm)

When will the men’s Olympics Rugby Sevens medals be decided?

The three medals will be decided on Saturday evening, at the end of the third day of Olympics Rugby Sevens action at the Stade de France. The two losing semi-finalists will play each other for the bronze medal at 6pm BST, before the two victors fight it out for the gold at 6.45pm.

What else is happening on the final day of the men’s Olympics Rugby Sevens?

The good news for fans is that the Stade de France action isn’t limited to a mere four matches. There’ll be six additional placing matches in the men’s Olympics Rugby Sevens as the eight defeated teams play six matches to decide their overall ranking in the tournament.

5-8 placing:

New Zealand v Argentina (1.30pm)

Ireland v United States (2.00pm)

11-12 placing:

Japan v Uruguay (3.30pm)

9-10 placing:

Samoa v Kenya (4.00pm)

7-8 placing:

Losers of 5-8 placing matches (5.00pm)

5-6 placing:

Winners of 5-8 placing matches (5.30pm)

Where can I watch the medals being decided on TV?

There’s extensive coverage of the Olympics around the world, including free options in Australia (Channel 9), Canada (CBC) and the UK (across the BBC). US fans can also tune in via NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. For more information, check out our guide to watching the men’s Olympic Rugby Sevens wherever you are in the world.

