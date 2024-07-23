How to watch men’s Olympics Rugby Sevens: Live stream the first day of the tournament for free

Everything you need to know to watch men's Rugby Sevens live streams en direct from the Stade de France in Paris.

Twelve rugby matches over the course of one glorious day at the Stade de France. It’s a perfect way to get Paris 2024 started, and this guide explains how to watch a men’s Olympics Rugby Sevens live stream on Wednesday 24 July, wherever you are in the world. It also includes options to watch for free

If you’re going to be abroad during the competition there’s no need to worry about missing any of the men’s rugby sevens action – you can use a VPN to watch an Olympics live stream from abroad, and we’ll explain how below.

The three-day tournament kicks off on Wednesday – two days before the opening ceremony on the River Seine – when Australia take on Samoa at 2.30pm BST. Local hero Antoine Dupont is set to take the field when hosts France take on the United States and Uruguay, both of whom also have tricky matches against Tokyo gold medalists Fiji.

Scroll down to find a see a full list of Wednesday’s fixtures, and check out our full guide to watching Olympics Rugby Sevens live streams for more comprehensive information.

Watch men’s Rugby Sevens live streams FOR FREE in Australia

Nine and its 9Now streaming service are the place to go for free Olympics coverage in Australia. Australia’s men’s Rugby Sevens side kick off the tournament against Samoa at 11.30pm AEST on Wednesday 24 July.

You can also watch every event of the Olympics ad-free and on demand through the Stan subscription service.

Watch men’s Rugby Sevens away from home

If you’re travelling during the Olympics, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the men’s Rugby Sevens action. Fans who are travelling abroad during the tournament can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it’s currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch men’s Olympics Rugby Sevens in the UK

Day one of the men’s Rugby Sevens will be available through the BBC Red Button. You’ll be able to watch Olympics live streams via the BBC iPlayer service. It’s free to access, as long as you have a valid UK TV Licence.

The Beeb doesn’t hold exclusive UK rights to the Olympics, however. The most comprehensive coverage will be available on subscription services Eurosport and Discovery Plus. Thanks to a special Olympics offer, you’ll be able to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan – which offers access to all the Olympics action – for £3.99 per month from now until 11 August. It’s a big saving on the usual £6.99 per month.

Going to be travelling during the Olympics? Simply use a VPN (such as NordVPN) to watch your usual service as if you were back in the UK.

Watch men’s Rugby Sevens in Canada

Free Olympics coverage will be available in Canada via CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service.

Live stream the men’s Rugby Sevens in the US The men’s Rugby Sevens kicks off at 9.30am ET/6.30am PT on Wednesday 24 July. The US team face France and reigning champions Fiji on the first day of action. NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company’s cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service. You can subscribe to the Peacock Premium streaming service for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. You’ll also be able to watch Olympics Rugby Sevens action on cable channels USA Network and CNBC.

Olympics men’s Rugby Sevens: Wednesday schedule

(All times BST)

2.30pm: Australia v Samoa

3.00pm: Argentina v Kenya

3.30pm: France v United States

4.00pm: Fiji v Uruguay

4.30pm: Ireland v South Africa

5.00pm: New Zealand v Japan

6.00pm: Australia v Kenya

6.30pm: Argentina v Samoa

7.00pm: France v Uruguay

7.30pm: Fiji v United States

8.00pm: Ireland v Japan

8.30pm: New Zealand v South Africa

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.