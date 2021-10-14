A look at those providing expertise for the Autumn Nations Series coverage

Who are Amazon Prime’s rugby pundits?

Amazon Prime Video is taking charge of broadcasting the Autumn Nations Series. That is all the October and November Tests involving England, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales, with Ireland’s autumn Internationals to be broadcast from 2022 too.

This follows on from Prime’s coverage of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup and will see the streaming service broadcast 17 matches live over the coming weeks.

If you already have Amazon Prime you will be able to watch the matches as part of your package, or you can sign up to Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month. If you have never used Prime before, you can get a 30-day free trial too.

Experienced broadcasters Gabby Logan and Mark Durden-Smith are fronting Amazon Prime’s coverage while match commentary will come from Andrew Cotter, Nick Mullins, Jamie Lyall, Conor McNamara and Scott Hastings.

For the first time, Prime Video viewers will also be able to watch Wales’ matches with Welsh-language commentary and presentation. Gareth Charles will commentate on those matches.

Who are Amazon Prime’s rugby pundits?

Amazon Prime Video have recruited a host of former international captains to offer their expertise and viewpoint during the Autumn Nations Series.

Sam Warburton, who has captained the British & Irish Lions on two tours as well as led Wales a record 49 times, is part of the team.

He is joined by former England captain Dylan Hartley, ex-Scotland skipper John Barclay and Red Roses centre Emily Scarratt, who has led the England women’s team but is currently injured.

Former South Africa wing Bryan Habana, who is the second highest try-scorer in Test history with 67, is also one of the pundits along with former France flanker Serge Betsen, ex-England wing Topsy Ojo, Wales and Lions centre Jamie Roberts, who is still playing for the Dragons.

Former internationals David Flatman, Paul Grayson, Jim Hamilton, Mike Blair, Tom Shanklin, Benjamin Kayser, Rory Lawson and Stephen Larkham are also involved in Prime’s coverage, as is Olympic gold medal-winning Fiji coach Ben Ryan.

For the Welsh-language co-comms and pundits, Amazon have former internationals Shane Williams, Nicky Robinson and Gwyn Jones, ex-referee Nigel Owens and Wales Women back-row Sioned Harries.

