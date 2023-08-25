Fiji have world class talent in the squad they are taking to the Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup is on the horizon and the majority of teams have announced the 33 players they are taking to France. Fiji have named their squad but more casual fans of the game may not know which players to look out for.

The Flying Fijians have a talented squad throughout the 33 players. But there are a few that consistently light up the pitch. Here are some of Fiji’s best players to look out for at the upcoming tournament.

Related: Fiji Rugby World Cup squad

Fiji’s best players: Ones to watch at Rugby World Cup

Semi Radradra

The Bristol Bears back, who can play at centre or on the wing, is known for his fast footwork and crunching tackles. He has played both sevens and 15s rugby for Fiji, winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Among his many memorable moments in a Fiji shirt was scoring a try in the 15s game against France in 2018. Fiji won 21-14 and it was the first time the team had beaten France.

Levani Botia

La Rochelle’s versatile back heads into the World Cup after helping his club win back-to-back Champions Cup titles. He can play as a wing, centre and flanker.

Botia is known for his ability to get over the gain line and has experience in both the sevens and 15s Fiji team. He also has competed at a World Cup previously after being named in Fiji’s 2015 squad.

Jiuta Wainiqolo

The Toulon wing is known for his pace and try-scoring ability. Like Radradra he won gold at the Tokyo Olympics after competing for the sevens team.

Wainiqolo, who has experience in the 15s team too, was Fiji’s top try scorer at the 2020 Games. He scored five tries, including one in the final.

Josua Tuisova

Racing 92’s back is known for his pace and also for the difficulty in hauling him to the ground. The 29-year-old can play as a wing or centre and also won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

He is so formidable on the pitch that he has the nickname The Human Bulldozer.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.