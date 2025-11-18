The nominations for the 2025 World Rugby men's Player of the Year have been announced as a prop is recognised for the first time

The nominees for World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year and Breakthrough Player of the Year have been announced.

The winners will be confirmed on Saturday 22 November, alongside the men’s coach of the year and try of the year.

World Rugby will also announced its Dream Team of the Year on the 25 November.

The women’s awards have already been announced. All three of those categories were named after the Rugby World Cup final back in September.

Canada’s Sophie de Goede won Player of the Year, England’s John Mitchell collected Coach of the Year and New Zealand’s Braxton Sorensen-McGee was named Breakthrough Player of the Year.

But who has been nominated? Below is all the information you need.

World Rugby 15s Player of the Year

This year three South African have been nominated, alongside one Frenchman. The wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey is nominated because of his electric pace and try-scoring ability. He was at his barnstorming best during the Six Nations and he won Player of the Tournament for his efforts which helped France win the trophy.

Meanwhile, for South Africa two-time winner Pieter-Steph du Toit, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche have been named. Du Toit is as consistent of a world class player as you could get, while Marx and Nche are part of the formidable Springboks scrum which is world renowned.

All three players aided South Africa to the Rugby Championship crown and the campaign included the Springboks’ biggest-ever win against the All Blacks.

The Springboks have also won all three of their Autumn Nations Series fixtures so far.

If Nche wins the award, he would become the first prop ever to win the accolade.

Previous World Rugby Player of the Year winners

Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa, 2024)

Ardie Savea (New Zealand, 2023)

Josh van der Flier (Ireland, 2022)

Antoine Dupont (France, 2021)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa, 2019)

Johnny Sexton (Ireland, 2018)

Beauden Barrett (New Zealand, 2017)

Beauden Barrett (New Zealand, 2016)

Dan Carter (New Zealand, 2015)

Brodie Retallick (New Zealand, 2014)

Kieran Read (New Zealand, 2013)

Dan Carter (New Zealand, 2012)

Thierry Dusautoir (France, 2011)

Richie McCaw (New Zealand, 2010)

Richie McCaw (New Zealand, 2009)

Shane Williams (Wales, 2008)

Bryan Habana (South Africa, 2007)

Richie McCaw (New Zealand, 2006)

Dan Carter (New Zealand, 2005)

Schalk Burger (South Africa, 2004)

Jonny Wilkinson (England, 2003)

Fabian Galthie (France, 2002)

Keith Wood (Ireland, 2001)

World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year

There is a widespread of different nations represented in this category. Australia’s Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is named after bursting onto the scene and maintaining a high level in 2025. He is able to cut through defences and reads the game extremely well.

England’s Henry Pollock is also nominated. The youngster has won his first cap and been on his first British and Irish Lions tour in 2025. His antics of celebrations and attitude on pitch has got a lot of supporters talking too.

South Africa’s Ethan Hooker only made his debut for the Springboks in July but he was a part of their Rugby Championship winning campaign. He is also versatile as he is able to play at centre and on the wing.

The last player to be nominated is New Zealand’s Fabian Holland. The lock made his debut in June and how he is described on the All Blacks website is exactly why he has been nominated for this award: “Holland’s blend of power, precision, and relentless drive marks him as one of New Zealand rugby’s brightest long-term prospects in the second row”.

International Rugby Players Association Try of the Year

There were so many amazing tries scored this year and so it is difficult to narrow it down to four, but that is what World Rugby have done.

The first is Argentina’s Santiago Cordero’s try against the British and Irish Lions back in June. Not only was it a skilful score, it also helped the team beat the Lions for the first time.

The next nominated also helped secure a bit of history for their nation. Chile’s Santiago Pedrero try against Samoa in a Rugby World Cup qualifier in September aided the team to a 32-32 draw. That put Chile in a great position to qualify when the two sides played again a week later.

Fiji’s Lekima Tagitagivalu’s sumptuous score against Australia in July is also nominated, while New Zealand’s Tupou Vaa’i try against France in the same month also makes the cut.

