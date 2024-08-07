Rugby Championship 2024: Fixtures, squads, history and more

All you need to know at the Rugby Championship 2024 including fixtures, squads, how to watch and more!

The Rugby Championship 2024 will begin on 10 August as the four south hemisphere rugby giants battle it out for glory. Defending champions New Zealand will be hoping to beat Australia, Argentina and current World Champions South Africa to a record-breaking 21st title.

The opening weekend of the tournament will see South Africa travel to Australia in a sold-out Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Meanwhile, the All Blacks get their title defence underway against Argentina in Wellington.

After last year’s World Cup, wholesale change has been seen with all four nations in terms of coaching staff. The All Blacks have drafted in Scott Robertson while Joe Schmidt continues Australia’s rebuild post-Eddie Jones. Rassie Erasmus has assumed the full time South Africa role from Jacques Nienaber and Felipe Contepomi is leading Argentina following Michael Cheika’s departure to Leicester Tigers.

Rugby Championship 2024: Overview

Date 10 August 2024 – 28 September 2024 Teams New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina Defending champions New Zealand Most title New Zealand (20) First season 1996 (know as the Tri Nations) First title New Zealand TV coverage Varied depending on territory

Rugby Championship 2024: fixtures

Each team will player each other twice during the Rugby Championship with the winners whoever tops the table at the end of the tournament.

Due to distance between each nation, however, games are not alway played on a home and away basis. Instead, hosting rights are based on a rotational basis. The exception being Australia and New Zealand who play each once in their respective nations.

Live streams of each game from the Rugby Championship are available. We have information of how to access those here. For the fixture list, see below:

Saturday 10 August

Australia v South Africa (kick-off: 5.30am BST / 6.30am SAST / 2.30pm AEST / 4.30pm NZST / 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT (Friday))

(kick-off: 5.30am BST / 6.30am SAST / 2.30pm AEST / 4.30pm NZST / 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT (Friday)) New Zealand v Argentina (kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT)

Saturday 17 August

New Zealand v Argentina (kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT)

(kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT) Australia v South Africa (kick-off 10.45am BST / 11.45am SAST / 7.45pm AEST / 9.45pm NZST / 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT)

Saturday 31 August

South Africa v New Zealand (kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT)

(kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT) Argentina v Australia (kick-off: 11.00pm BST / 12.00am SAST (Sunday) / 8.00am AEST (Sunday) / 10.00am NZST (Sunday) / 6.00pm ET / 3.00pm PT)

Saturday 7 September

South Africa v New Zealand (kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT)

(kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT) Argentina v Australia (kick-off: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm SAST / 5.00am AEST (Sunday) / 7.00am NZST (Sunday) / 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT)

Saturday 21 September

Australia v New Zealand (kick-off: 6.45am BST / 7.45am SAST / 3.45pm AEST / 5.45pm NZST / 1.45am ET / 10.45pm PT (Friday))

(kick-off: 6.45am BST / 7.45am SAST / 3.45pm AEST / 5.45pm NZST / 1.45am ET / 10.45pm PT (Friday)) Argentina v South Africa (kick-off: 10.00pm BST / 11.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEST (Sunday) / 8.00am NZST (Sunday) / 5.00pm ET / 2.00pm PT)

Saturday 28 September

New Zealand v Australia (kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT)

(kick-off: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT) South Africa v Argentina (kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT)

Rugby Championship 2024: Squads

All four nations have released their squads for the 2024 tournament. Each team will then pick a 23-man squad for each test. Teams are permitted to replace squad members due to injury or illness.

Argentina

Forwards: Eduardo Bello, Agustin Creevy, Efrain Elias, Thomas Gallo, Juan Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Franco Molina, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Oviedo, Juan Pedemont, Pedro Rubiolo, Ignacio Ruiz, Jel Sclavi, Lucio Sordoni, Mayco Vivas

Eduardo Bello, Agustin Creevy, Efrain Elias, Thomas Gallo, Juan Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Franco Molina, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Oviedo, Juan Pedemont, Pedro Rubiolo, Ignacio Ruiz, Jel Sclavi, Lucio Sordoni, Mayco Vivas Backs: Tomas Albornoz, Lautaro Velez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Martin Bogado, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Cordero, Bautista Delguy, Gonzalo Garcia, Juan Cruz Mallia, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando

Australia

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Angus Blyth, Matt Faessler, Nick Forst, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Josh Nasser, Zan Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Luke Reimer, Lukhan Salakai-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Seru Uru, Rob Valentini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Angus Blyth, Matt Faessler, Nick Forst, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Josh Nasser, Zan Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Luke Reimer, Lukhan Salakai-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Seru Uru, Rob Valentini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson Backs: Filip Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright

New Zealand

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Sam cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardea Savea, Wallace Sititi

Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Sam cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardea Savea, Wallace Sititi Backs: Noah Hotham, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Reiko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a

South Africa

Forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcom Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Ox Niche, Ruan Nortje, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcom Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Ox Niche, Ruan Nortje, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Ardendse, Damian de Allende, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, William Le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams

Rugby Championship 2024: Previous winners

In 2012, Argentina were added to the Tri Nations to create the Rugby Championship. The four team competition has run annually since with New Zealand winning 10 of 12 titles. Australia and South Africa have one title each while Argentina are yet to be champions.

2012 – New Zealand 2013 – New Zealand 2014 – New Zealand 2015 – Australia 2016 – New Zealand 2017 – New Zealand 2018 – New Zealand 2019 – South Africa 2020 – New Zealand 2021 – New Zealand 2022 – New Zealand 2023 – New Zealand

