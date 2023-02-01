Six Nations Venues

We give the lowdown on the six stadiums that will host matches during the 2023 Six Nations.

The 2023 Six Nations runs from Saturday 4 February to Saturday 18 March, with games played across Europe. This page has all you need to know about the Six Nations venues for the men’s tournament.

Six Nations Stadiums

Aviva Stadium

Ireland: The Aviva Stadium in all its glory (Getty Images)

Capacity – 51,700

Finished – 2010

Uses – Rugby union, American football, concerts

Matches –

  • Sat 11 February, Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
  • Sat 18 March, Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 5pm

BT Murrayfield

Scotland: Murrayfield is an iconic rugby ground and Scotland’s biggest stadium (Getty Images)

Capacity – 67,144

Finished – 1925

Uses – Rugby union, football, American football, concerts for the likes of One Direction and Beyonce

Matches –

  • Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
  • Sunday 12 March, Scotland v Ireland, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
  • Saturday 18 March, Scotland v Italy, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 12.30pm

Principality Stadium

Wales: Some huge moments have taken place in the Principality Stadium (Getty Images)

Capacity – 74,500

Finished – 1999

Uses – Rugby union, rugby league, football, boxing, motor sports, eventing, concerts 

Matches –

  • Sat 4 February, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
  • Sat 25 February, Wales v England, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm

Stade de France

France: Of the Six Nations stadiums, only Twickenham has more seats than the Stade de France (Getty Images)

Capacity – 81,338

Finished – 1998

Uses – Football, rugby union, concerts, athletics

Matches –

Stadio Olimpico

Six Nations Venues: The Stadio Olimpico in Rome plays host to Italy’s home games (Getty Images)

Capacity – 62,698

Finished – 1937

Uses – Football, rugby union, athletics, concerts 

Matches –

  • Sun 5 February, Italy v France, ITV, 3pm
  • Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland, ITV, 2.15pm
  • Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales, ITV, 2.15pm

Twickenham Stadium

England: Twickenham is an iconic stadium (Getty Images)

Capacity – 82,000

Finished – 1909

Uses – Rugby union, American football, concerts

Matches –

