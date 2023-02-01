We give the lowdown on the six stadiums that will host matches during the 2023 Six Nations.
The 2023 Six Nations runs from Saturday 4 February to Saturday 18 March, with games played across Europe. This page has all you need to know about the Six Nations venues for the men’s tournament.
Six Nations Stadiums
Aviva Stadium
Capacity – 51,700
Finished – 2010
Uses – Rugby union, American football, concerts
Matches –
- Sat 11 February, Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
- Sat 18 March, Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 5pm
BT Murrayfield
Capacity – 67,144
Finished – 1925
Uses – Rugby union, football, American football, concerts for the likes of One Direction and Beyonce
Matches –
- Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
- Sunday 12 March, Scotland v Ireland, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
- Saturday 18 March, Scotland v Italy, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 12.30pm
Principality Stadium
Capacity – 74,500
Finished – 1999
Uses – Rugby union, rugby league, football, boxing, motor sports, eventing, concerts
Matches –
- Sat 4 February, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
- Sat 25 February, Wales v England, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Stade de France
Capacity – 81,338
Finished – 1998
Uses – Football, rugby union, concerts, athletics
Matches –
Stadio Olimpico
Capacity – 62,698
Finished – 1937
Uses – Football, rugby union, athletics, concerts
Matches –
- Sun 5 February, Italy v France, ITV, 3pm
- Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland, ITV, 2.15pm
- Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales, ITV, 2.15pm
Twickenham Stadium
Capacity – 82,000
Finished – 1909
Uses – Rugby union, American football, concerts
Matches –
- Sat 4 February, England v Scotland, ITV, 4.45pm
- Sun 12 February, England v Italy, ITV, 3pm
- Sat 11 March, England v France, ITV, 4.45pm
