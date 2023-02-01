We give the lowdown on the six stadiums that will host matches during the 2023 Six Nations.

The 2023 Six Nations runs from Saturday 4 February to Saturday 18 March, with games played across Europe. This page has all you need to know about the Six Nations venues for the men’s tournament.

Six Nations Stadiums

Aviva Stadium

Capacity – 51,700

Finished – 2010

Uses – Rugby union, American football, concerts

Matches –

Sat 11 February, Ireland v France , Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm Sat 18 March, Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 5pm

BT Murrayfield

Capacity – 67,144

Finished – 1925

Uses – Rugby union, football, American football, concerts for the likes of One Direction and Beyonce

Matches –

Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales , BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm

, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm Sunday 12 March, Scotland v Ireland, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm

Saturday 18 March, Scotland v Italy, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 12.30pm

Principality Stadium

Capacity – 74,500

Finished – 1999

Uses – Rugby union, rugby league, football, boxing, motor sports, eventing, concerts

Matches –

Sat 4 February, Wales v Scotland , Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm Sat 25 February, Wales v England, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm

Related: Choirs and tannoy banned from singing and playing Delilah at Principality Stadium

Stade de France

Capacity – 81,338

Finished – 1998

Uses – Football, rugby union, concerts, athletics

Matches –

Sun 26 February, France v Scotland , ITV, 3pm

, ITV, 3pm Sat 18 March, France v Wales, ITV, 2.45pm

Stadio Olimpico

Capacity – 62,698

Finished – 1937

Uses – Football, rugby union, athletics, concerts

Matches –

Sun 5 February, Italy v France , ITV, 3pm

, ITV, 3pm Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales, ITV, 2.15pm

Twickenham Stadium

Capacity – 82,000

Finished – 1909

Uses – Rugby union, American football, concerts

Matches –

Recommended videos for you

Sat 4 February, England v Scotland , ITV, 4.45pm

, ITV, 4.45pm Sun 12 February, England v Italy , ITV, 3pm

, ITV, 3pm Sat 11 March, England v France, ITV, 4.45pm

You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.