Why Henry Pollock’s performance against Western Force proves he is pure entertainment

The 20-year-old No 8 had moments of brilliance and madness in the Lions' first game in Australia

You just can’t take your eyes off Henry Pollock. Whether it be good, bad or ugly – you just know he is going to produce something.

The 20-year-old was clearly full of beans as he looked to put a marker down in the Lions’ first game in Australia. Starting at No 8 against the Western Force, Pollock came up with some sublime moments but was also sent to the sin-bin.

Pollock produced two moments of standout quality at Optus Stadium in Perth, one in each half. For Tomos Williams’s first try he produced a lovely little tip-on to his back-row colleague Josh van der Flier who returned the favour by sending Pollock marauding through with an offload.

The Northampton Saints man showed great composure to not force a pass close to the line when he was eventually felled before popping the ball off the floor nicely for his onrushing scrum-half in support.

While that link-up play was very smooth, a few minutes earlier Pollock knocked on a wild Williams pass – potentially not meant for him.

Pollock is certainly not shy about expressing himself on the field and when he felt he was tripped while trying to get to a Sione Tuipulotu kick, he made sure to let his feelings known. Referee Ben O’Keeffe was quick to point out that he was already ahead of the kicker and in an offside position.

Much has been made about Pollock’s ability to get under the skin of opponents and he was at the centre of another scrap after Elliot Daly’s try put the Lions 21-7 up four minutes before half-time. Finn Russell’s quick-tap from a penalty caught the Force napping and after Daly scored, Pollock appeared to say something to Nick Champion de Crespigny. The pair came together and the Force No 7 pushed Pollock to the floor, sparking a brawl with considerable pushing and shoving.

There was still time for Pollock to be shown yellow – not for instigating a fight – but for not releasing before he went in for a jackal at the breakdown. In truth, it was a fairly harsh call from Kiwi O’Keeffe, some 25 minutes after Dan Sheehan was told the Lions were on a team warning for repeated infringements.

After the break, Pollock’s second standout moment came with a glorious chip-and-chase which he regathered and stormed towards the Force line in a period of play that eventually led to Player of the Match Joe McCarthy’s try out wide.

Andy Farrell was asked about Pollock’s performance after the match and the Lions boss said: “We were a little bit desperate I thought in the first half to make something happen, not just with the ball but without the ball. Hands in the ruck/not releasing or offside. The yellow card for repeated infringements was fair enough.

“I thought you saw his point of difference. he’s learning all the time. There’s plenty to work on.”

Captain Sheehan added: “I thought he was brilliant today. He has his own way of playing and different to a lot of forwards. I thought he had a great game today.”

