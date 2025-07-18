Why is Henry Pollock not playing in the British & Irish Lions Test against Australia?

The England superstar is not in Andy Farrell's side for the series opener in Brisbane

Henry Pollock is not playing for the British & Irish Lions against Australia in the first Test at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and here’s why…

English back-row Pollock, 20, has not been selected by Andy Farrell in his matchday 23 for the opening game of the series.

Pollock had been tipped by many to bag a spot on the bench due to the on-field X-Factor he can impart having taken the game by storm in recent months, going from England U20 flanker to the Lions squad.

However, Farrell has decided he can do without the services of the boisterous Northampton Saints star.

Instead of preparing for the game, Pollock was sent to visit the Great Barrier Reef along with fellow non-23 players Josh van der Flier and Duhan van der Merwe on Thursday.

Pollock has played at No 6, 7 and 8 since he was announced in the Lions squad but even that positional versatility was not enough to force his way in with a starting back-row of Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry and Jack Conan backed up by replacement Ben Earl.

Andy Farrell on why Henry Pollock is not playing the Wallabies

When asked about his back-row selection calls, Farrell said: “Josh, Jac and Henry, if someone fell over tomorrow you would be sad for whoever in the back row but you know you would be well looked after in regards to those three who needed to step in. And you know, you think they are going to be tough conversations but when players are playing well I suppose it helps them to know what else could they have done. It is a nice healthy position to be in when you are having those conversations.”

Pollock is not injured and was fit for selection. He did pull out of the NSW Waratahs warm-up game with a tight calf earlier in the tour but has since made a full recovery.

