Can the Lions follow-up Saturday’s convincing win with victory in Brisbane?

Shouldn’t you be at work? This guide explains how to watch Queensland Reds v the British & Irish Lions online and on TV this Wednesday, though you may have to clear this one with your boss…

The Lions have had to bid farewell to Tomos Williams, with the injury the Welsh scrum-half picked up against Western Force ruling him out of the rest of the Australia tour. With Scotland’s Ben White making his way from New Zealand to replace him in the British & Irish Lions squad, head coach Andy Farrell is taking the opportunity to try out what, most assume, will be his first choice half-back partnership: Jamison Gibson-Park (making his first appearance of the tour) and Finn Russell (the only Saturday starter who’ll back up against the Reds).

The only other debutants in the 23 are full-back Hugo Keenan and replacement lock James Ryan. They, along with all the other players – several of whom are making their first Lions start – will be looking to convince Farrell and his coaching staff that they’re worthy of a place in the Test side in a few weeks’ time. After Wednesday’s game, only Blair Kinghorn – who’s just arrived in Australia following Toulouse’s victory in the Top 14 – will be the only player waiting for game time. Tour captain Maro Itoje returns to skipper the side after Dan Sheehan deputised on Saturday.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Reds v Lions live streams on Wednesday, whether you’re looking to follow the game on TV or online.

Watch FREE Reds v Lions live streams in the US

It’s good news for rugby lovers in the United States because they can watch Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions live streams for FREE, courtesy of World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV service. The platform will also be your destination for the Lions’ other four warm-up matches.

The only drawback is that you’ll have to get up rather early to watch the match, which kicks off at 6.00am ET/3.00am PT on Wednesday morning.

The Lions’ three Test matches against the Wallabies – the first of which takes place on Saturday 19 July – will be available on CBS and subscription service Paramount+.

Travelling outside the States when the Lions take on the Reds on Wednesday? The wonders of a VPN mean you don’t have to miss out on your usual TV subscriptions when you’re away from home. We’ll explain how below…

Stream Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions from anywhere

Even if you’re away from home on Wednesday you can still watch the Lions in action as if you were sitting on your own sofa.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of kit that allows you to change your IP address. The result? You can make your smartphone, tablet or laptop appear to be in any country in the world, allowing you to avoid any geo-restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamer you’re overseas. A good VPN also has the added benefit of improving your internet security when you’re online.

The tech experts at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs for a living, and right now they reckon NordVPN is the one worth shouting about.

EXCLUSIVE! NordVPN Mega Deal!

70% off, extra 4 months FREE, plus Amazon voucher

As the Lions tour rolls into Brisbane, RugbyWorld readers can take advantage of a fantastic NordVPN deal. Not only do you get a 70% discount on two-year plans but you also get another four months thrown in for free. Even better, you’ll also receive an Amazon gift card, worth up to £50/$50. View Deal

Applies to users in the UK, US, and Canada. Simply view the deal, sign-up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent the gift card after the trial period of 30 days.

Watch every Lions match on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

In the UK or Ireland? Sky Sports is the place to go for every match Andy Farrell’s side plays on tour this year – including the Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions live stream.

Pre-match coverage gets underway on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 10.00am BST. The game kicks off at 11.00am.

There are loads of ways for Sky Sports subscribers to watch the game, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. The Sky website will point you in the right direction.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26 if you sign up for six months) memberships. There’s also an option if you just want to watch specific games or to avoid signing up for a longer contract.

S4C and streaming services An hour-long highlights programme will be available onand streaming services S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer at 9.00pm BST on Wednesday evening (Welsh-language commentary only).

Lions live streams in Australia

Wallabies fans looking to cast an eye over their northern hemisphere opponents ahead of those three Tests need to head to Stan Sport. The platform has rights to every match of the 2025 tour – including Queensland Reds v the Lions – and you can watch the action ad-free. Stan Sport costs $15/month on top of your usual Stan plan.

The match kicks off in Brisbane at 8.00pm AEST on Wednesday evening.

Australia’s three Test matches against the Lions will be available for FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service.

Watch Reds v Lions in New Zealand

Subscription broadcaster Sky Sport NZ is the Lions’ home in New Zealand. The Reds v Lions live stream kicks off at 10.00pm NZST on Wednesday night.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Live stream Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions in South Africa

SuperSport has rights to Reds v British & Irish Lions live streams in South Africa, along with the rest of the tour. The match gets underway at 12.00pm SAST on Wednesday lunchtime.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

