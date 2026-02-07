Why is Maro Itoje not starting for England against Wales in the Six Nations?

The England captain will join the Six Nations action against Wales from the bench

England captain Maro Itoje will be a key part of the 2026 Six Nations but will start the campaign from the bench.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has opted to combine Leicester Tigers lock Ollie Chessum with Alex Coles of Northampton Saints with Itoje as part of a 6-2 replacements bench.

This comes following the unfortunate passing of Itoje’s mother in December.

The 31-year-old travelled to Nigeria last week to attend the funeral, missing part of England’s preparation for their opening game against Wales.

Itoje will now take his place on the bench amongst Luke Cowan-Dickie, Bevan Rodd, Trevor Davison, Henry Pollock, Tom Curry, Ben Spencer and Marcus Smith.

Replacing Itoje as captain from the beginning of the game will be hooker Jamie George.

Six Nations 2026: England team to face Wales

Jamie George starts as captain at hooker and is flanked by Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes at props.

The back-row will see Bath Rugby duo Sam Underhill and Guy Pepper join up by Number Eight Ben Earl.

Alex Mitchell and George Ford continue at half-back with Northampton Saints pair Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman in the centres.

A late injury to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso sees the Exeter Chiefs winger replaced by Tom Roebuck. Henry Arundell makes his first start since the 2023 World Cup and Freddie Steward completes the team at full-back.

