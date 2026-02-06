Two old rivals with very different championship aspirations meet at Twickenham

Watch England v Wales as one of the main contenders for the Six Nations 2026 title takes on one of its oldest rivals.

This Six Nations fixture rarely needs additional hype, as the two sides have enjoyed some memorable tussles over the years. However, they arrive at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday at very different stages in their development.

Steve Borthwick’s England kick off on the back of an impressive 11-match winning streak, during which they’ve beaten France, New Zealand and Argentina. They have talent throughout their impressively deep squad, and will already be eyeing up a potential Grand Slam decider against France on the final day of the championship.

Steve Tandy’s Wales, meanwhile, have won just two of their last 22 matches (both against Japan), and are trying to avoid a third consecutive Wooden Spoon. Games against Scotland and Italy would seem to offer better chances of breaking that Six Nations losing streak, and the Welsh public would probably settle for a decent performance against the team from the other side of the Severn Bridge. Besides, it surely can’t be worse than last year’s 68-14 mauling in Cardiff.

The match kicks off at 4.40pm GMT, and you can watch England v Wales live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France – keep reading to find out how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

England vs Wales: In brief

– Date: Saturday 7 February 2026 – Kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT (local) / 5.40pm CET / 11.40am ET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) – Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham – FREE Streams: ITVX (UK, free), RTÉ Player (Ireland, free), TF1+ (France, free) – TV Channels: ITV1 (UK), RTÉ2 (Ireland), TF1 (France) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to stream England v Wales for free in the UK

Every England game in the 2026 Six Nations is available for free on terrestrial channel ITV1 and streaming service ITVX. Coverage starts at 3.45pm GMT ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off.

While ITVX is free to use, you will need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Saturday’s other Six Nations fixture, Italy v Scotland (kick-off: 2.10pm GMT, Saturday), is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Those outside of the UK right now should use a VPN to access their free stream — more on that below.

Watch England v Wales from anywhere

Don’t worry if you’re going to be overseas this weekend. You can still watch Saturday’s big England v Wales clash with the help of a VPN to bypass geoblocking.

There are plenty of quality VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is top of the world rankings, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. Still not convinced? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal right now…

Free England v Wales live streams in Ireland

If you’re in Ireland you can watch free England v Wales live streams on RTÉ Player or – if you’re more traditionally minded – terrestrial TV channel RTÉ2.

Pre-match build-up starts at 4.00pm GMT, ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off.

Saturday’s earlier game, Italy v Scotland (kick-off: 2.10pm GMT, Saturday), is on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play.

How to watch England v Wales in France

Rugby fans in France can watch one of Les Bleus’ main rivals for the Six Nations trophy on TF1 and its TF1+ streaming service. Both options are free.

Coverage of England v Wales starts at 5.30pm CET ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other viewing options around the world

United States: You can watch every Six Nations 2026 match on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. You’ll need the Premium option, for which prices start at $10.99 Kick-off is 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT on Saturday morning.

Australia: Stan Sport is the destination for Aussie rugby fans looking for England v Wales live streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport. Be warned, though, that the kick-off time is a very antisocial 3.40am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

New Zealand: Kiwi fans can watch England v Wales on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning, so set that alarm clock.

South Africa: Head to SuperSport to watch England v Wales in South Africa. The match gets underway at 6.40pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025 for broadcasters around the world.



