The game is available for the Women's Six Nations for the first time

Women’s Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2021

There is an official Women’s Six Nations Fantasy Rugby game for the first time this year.

Players pick the best possible team they can, while staying within the parameters of the budget. Performances in the 2021 Women’s Six Nations then earn fantasy players points for leagues they’re competing in. Pitting their credentials against friends, families and other players worldwide, fantasy rugby tests rugby fans’ coaching abilities in private and public leagues.

The Women’s Six Nations Fantasy Rugby game follows the same format as the men’s version. With prizes available for the best performers, the person top of the overall standings at the end of the tournament wins an ultimate Women’s Six Nations weekend for the 2022 championship. Whoever finishes first in the standings for an individual match round wins themselves a Six Nations store voucher.

There are 205 points on offer to assemble a 15-player squad, although unlike the men’s game you don’t have to choose three subs. The most highly-rated players are worth up to 18 points, so choosing wisely is the order of the game. Over-budget selections aren’t allowed, so selecting a team rife with point-scorers is more difficult. With Italy and Ireland not playing until Round Two, only players from the other four nations are initially available.

You can modify team selections at any time between match rounds, but be aware that a player’s value can fluctuate depending on their form in the tournament. If you want to include the best performer after the first round, their price may have skyrocketed.

A spread of nationalities within selections is also necessary. With a maximum of five players from one nation allowed, a considered approach is crucial.

Each round you also have the choice to pick a captain. Points they score are doubled, plus you’ll get a 20-point bonus on top of that.

Women’s Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2021 – Scoring Points

Now, the most important part of Women’s Six Nations Fantasy Rugby is actually scoring points. When assembling your squad, make sure to bear in mind how ‘team’ points and ‘individual’ points can help in your ambitions.

If any of your players are playing at home and they win, they pick up 12 points; if they draw, they get four points and if they lose they get a single point. Conversely, playing away offers a greater chance for points. If a player wins away from home they get 18 points, if they draw they get ten points and if they lose they get three points.

The points difference in each match can also determine points you score. There are 0.5 points either added or deducted from a player’s individual points for every point that separates the two teams. For example, if Wales lose to Ireland 37-24, and you have a Welsh player in your team, her total reduces by 6.5 points.

Individual points are where the players have the most chance of building you some championship-winning form.

Tries are worth 15 points, conversions and penalties are both worth three points, while a drop-goal scores six points for your player. Fantasy rugby also rewards other attacking work: every defender beaten rewards two points, with every carried metre rewarding a further 0.3 points.

As for defensive work, normal tackles score one point and dominant tackles secure two.

There are also punishments, though. Yellow cards result in five points being deducted from your player’s points while red cards deduct ten.

Have you got the ability to top the Women’s Six Nations Fantasy Rugby table come Saturday 24 April?

