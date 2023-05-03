Worcester Warriors sold to Atlas but playing future remains unclear

The Warriors went into administration last year

Worcester Warriors have been sold to the Atlas Group but the playing future of the club that went into administration last year is still up in the air.

The Atlas Group, led by former Warriors chief executive Jim O’Toole, confirmed they had finalised the purchase from administrators Begbies Traynor but having refused to meet the RFU criteria to enter the Championship next season by refusing to pay rugby creditors, they currently are without a league or any players.

Atlas’ proposal was to take over National 2 West side Stourbridge RFC’s 1st XV, who have since been relegated to the fifth tier, and play their rugby at Sixways. The RFU’s alternative is for the club to drop all the way down to level ten to start over.

A statement from Atlas read: “Atlas WWRFC are delighted to confirm they have completed on the transaction with the administrators and now look forward to delivering their vision for rugby, the business and the wider community at Sixways.

“Atlas thank Begbies Traynor and their advisors for their collaborative approach, alongside the Warriors fans and wider rugby community for their patience and support.

“Atlas would also like to acknowledge the role of Aaron Harlow and his team at Shoosmiths in guiding us through this challenging and complex process from start to finish.

“A final special thanks and recognition must also go to the staff at Sixways who have kept the venue management operation going successfully. Their tireless work continues to keep people employed whilst successfully delivering for a range of clients during challenging circumstances.

“Atlas acknowledge they have been quiet in the media until today, having been focused on the complexities of the deal and the various elements required to regenerate a sustainable business for the community of Worcester.

“They will announce the next fans forum date soon as they push forward to ensure a bright future for all at Sixways.”