World Rugby speeds up Six Nations

The game's governing body are tackling water carriers and set-pieces

Rugby fans should be able to enjoy a faster game as World Rugby speeds up the Six Nations with new directives aimed at clamping down on time-wasting.

The sport’s governing body have reminded players and match officials about some of the game’s existing laws that they wish to see more strictly adhered to.

Kickers only have 90 seconds from when a try is scored to attempt a conversion, so you can expect to see this being more closely monitored by the Six Nations referees going forward.

The same applies to those taking a penalty shot at goal with only 60 seconds permitted from the time a side points to the posts. In both instances, the sanction is the kick is disallowed if the allotted time elapses.

Mathieu Raynal controversially penalised Bernard Foley for time-wasting in last year’s Bledisloe Cup clash and between Australia and New Zealand and there will be a renewed emphasis on the law that sees a free-kick awarded for time-wasting.

You will often see forward packs huddle together before a lineout to sort out their calls, but it could not be a thing of a past. To try and cut out stoppages in the game, World Rugby have given players and officials a reminder about law 18.12 which states teams should form the lineout without delay or huddles.

Similarly, there is a clampdown at another set piece with teams required to be ready to form a scrum 30 seconds after the mark has been made by the referee. Current estimates suggest the time taken now is closer to 50 seconds.

Referees have been told by World Rugby to make faster decisions and limit the number of replays needed when using the assistance of the TMO. The current protocol dictates that clear and obvious offences are dealt with on-field, a point that has been reiterated to officials.

World Rugby said the global law trial which limited water carriers to two and reduced the number of times they could enter the field has been successful in reducing unnecessary stoppages.

However, water carriers will now be allowed to bring water on after a try is scored and only in try-less games should a stoppage be used. This prevents the situation where mandatory water breaks were slowing down the game with many suggesting there are plenty of natural pauses in the game for water to be distributed.

Last weekend, Premiership Rugby introduced trial shot clocks in Gallagher Premiership games to try and help speed things up as part of a game-wide effort to reduce slow play and improve the spectacle with kicks routinely taking longer than allowed.

In December, when announcing the new law application, World Rugby’s director of rugby, Phil Davies said: “World Rugby, member unions and competitions will work with broadcasters and match hosts to implement on-screen (stadia and broadcast) shot clocks for penalties and conversions to ensure referees, players and fans can view the countdown.”

