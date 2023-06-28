World Rugby U20 Championship live stream: How to watch tournament

The next generation of rugby stars are battling it out in South Africa

The World Rugby U20 Championship is underway in South Africa as the best young players compete in the elite age group competition. There’s 12 teams in the Championship which is returning for the first time since before the pandemic, as France seek to defend the title they won back in 2019. Here’s how to watch the World Rugby U20 Championship.

And you can watch every single game live and FREE on World Rugby’s YouTube channel. You can also watch all the games on the World Rugby website via its match centre.

Read more: Yellow card review to be trialled in World Rugby U20 Championship

How to watch World Rugby U20 Championship in the UK

Virgin Media has broadcasting rights for all of Ireland’s matches, and Virgin have access to a total of 19 matches free-to-air after securing rights to the championship.

People can watch Wales’ games on Welsh language channel S4C. If you are not a Welsh language speaker then hit the red button for English commentary. These games aside, none of the other games are on terrestrial TV in England, Scotland or Wales.

In the UK, ITV is showing highlights from each match day.

How to watch World Rugby U20 Championship outside the UK

Included in the official broadcasting partners with World Rugby for the U20 Championship are ESPN, Fancode, Georgia Public Broadcaster, L’equipe, NBC, S4C, Sky NZ, Stan/Nine and Supersport.

U20 Rugby World Cup live stream: How to watch from outside your country

If you are outside of the UK or another country and want to catch the games then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch the Junior Rugby World Cup in Australia

Viewers Down Under can watch the championship through Fox Sports, which holds the broadcasting rights.

World Rugby U20 championship fixtures

THU 29 JUNE

Australia v Ireland (10am, Paarl)

France v New Zealand (12.30pm, Paarl)

Wales v Japan (1pm, Stellenbosch)

South Africa v Italy (3pm, Paarl)

Argentina v Georgia (3.30pm, Stellenbosch)

England v Fiji (6pm, Stellenbosch)

TUE 4 JULY

Italy v Georgia (10am, Paarl)

Ireland v Fiji (12.30pm, Paarl)

Australia v England (1pm, Cape Town)

New Zealand v Japan (3pm, Paarl)

France v Wales (3.30pm, Cape Town)

SA v Argentina (6pm, Cape Town)

SUN 9 JULY

Seeds 10 v 11 (1pm, Stellenbosch)

Seeds 5 v 8 (1pm, Cape Town)

Seeds 2 v 3 (3.30pm, Cape Town)

Seeds 9 v 12 (3.30pm, Stellenbosch)

Seeds 6 v 7 (6pm, Stellenbosch)

Seeds 1 v 4 (6pm, Cape Town)

FRI 14 JULY

Final (6pm, Cape Town)

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter