You can get the new Scotland rugby jersey for free

With new sponsor Arnold Clark, Scotland Rugby are giving away their new jersey for free

The Scotland rugby team are giving away jerseys for free. Well, sort of.

To mark the Scotland men’s side launching their new front-of-shirt sponsorship with car retailer Arnold Clark, they will be giving away 500 of the new jersey. Insert jokes from the Irish, Welsh and English not getting one even if you paid them.

The new 2024/25 home replica shirt will be available for free when you exchange your Scotland Men’s team shirt from the past three seasons.

Working on a first come, first sever basis, the jerseys will be at the Scottish Rugby Stores located at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and on Glasgow’s Queen Street from today. At both locations, only 200 adult and 50 kids sizes are available. What is a nice touch is that all traded jerseys will be donated to the charity, Changing Lives Malawi, a Scottish-based charity that helps hundreds of orphans & other vulnerable children in Malawi through a variety of projects.

The new Scotland home jersey

The new jersey itself is very classy. Still made by Macron – the Italian sportswear brand, not the French President – it has incorporated a slick, subtle pinstripe through the body. A white, folded collar has been incorporated alongside a pastel green and blue trim which is also used on the sleeve. Then, as a final touch, the Scottish flag has been designed into the neck hem. This is, arguably, the nicest test jersey out there at the moment.

Beyond the jersey sponsorship, Arnold Clark has also become title sponsor of the Scottish men’s and women’s Premiership and National Leagues from the start of the 2024/25 season and provide vehicles to Scottish Rugby employees who work in communities throughout the country.

