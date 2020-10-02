Zebre v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Cardiff Blues head to Parma for their season opener

Zebre v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

It’s a new season in the Pro… well, the league.And some fans will be allowed into Zebre’s Stadio Lanfranchi for the curtain-raiser.

Cardiff Blues will be led in Parma by Cory Hill as the Welsh outfit get their season underway.

They will be without Owen Lane or Josh Navidi, but Willis Halaholo returns to the line-up after almost 11 months on the sidelines.

Samoan full-back Junior Laloifi returns for the hosts, with Irish lock Mick Kearney in too. Which is great as they also have a laundry list of injured personnel.

Zebre: Junior Laloifi; Federico Mori, Giulio Bisegni (captain), Tommaso Boni, Mattia Bellini; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Daniele Rimpelli, Oliviero Fabiani, Eduardo Bello, Mick Kearney, Leonard Krumov, Maxime Mbandà, Jimmy Tuivaiti, Johan Meyer.

Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, Danilo Fischetti, Giosuè Zilocchi, Cristian Stoian, Lorenzo Masselli, Guglielmo Palazzani, Antonio Rizzi, Jacopo Trulla.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Josh Adams, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Hallam Amos; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Dmitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Cory Hill (captain), Shane Lewis-Hughes, Josh Turnbull, James Botham.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Carré, Dillon Lewis, Ben Murphy, Olly Robinson, Lewis Jones, Jason Tovey, Garyn Smith.

How to watch Zebre v Cardiff Blues from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Zebre v Cardiff Blues, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Zebre v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from the UK

Zebre v Cardiff Blues, which kicks off at 6pm on Friday 2 October, will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Zebre v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Zebre v Cardiff Blues (kick-off 6pm eir Sport 2), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Zebre v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Zebre v Cardiff Blues (kick-off 7pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Zebre v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Zebre v Cardiff Blues from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 5am on Saturday on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

